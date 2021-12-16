




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Blacklist, ONIC sweep foes to stay in title hunt at M3 World Championship
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 9:38am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Blacklist, ONIC sweep foes to stay in title hunt at M3 World Championship
ONIC PH celebrates with ONIC Time after its 3-0 win against RRQ Hoshi.
M3 stream
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino teams Blacklist International and ONIC Philippines showed the world why the Philippines is one of the top countries in esports. 



Both teams swept opponents Keyd Stars from Brazil and top contender RRQ Hoshi of Indonesia Wednesday to stay alive in the M3 World Championship in Singapore, with the Philippines the only country remaining with two representatives still in the tournament.



Blacklist International was the first to advance. The back-to-back MPL PH champions came from a much-needed win against Indonesia's top team ONIC Esports. This time around, they were facing the last Brazilian team, Keyd Stars, which had already met ONIC Philippines during the group stages.



Game One saw a patient Blacklist slowly taking control of the map and Salic “Hadji” Imam scoring five kills and no deaths to help his team take the opener, 16-9, in just over 18 minutes.



Game Two saw a more dominant Blacklist with a perfect 11-0 game, which analysts cited as a current M3 record. Match MVP Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario’s 952 gold per minute was also noted as another new M3 record as he came out on top with seven kills and two assists, leaving the Brazilians stunned with no kills and no turret takedown during the 12-minute match.



Game Three wasn't any different with Blacklist outplaying Keyd Stars once more, 12-1, in 12 minutes. “The Filipino Sniper” Kiel "OHEB" Soriano racked up three kills and five assists with his signature Alice, helping eliminate the last Brazilian team from the tournament and propelling Blacklist to the next round.



Ecstatic with the win, Filipinos were hyped as they cheered ONIC Philippines in the second match of the day. In a match-up worthy of the Grand Finals, the MPL PH runners-up were up against Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi, which was just crowned the most popular team of the tournament. The two last faced off during the Mobile Legends Invitational wherein the Indonesians swept ONIC Philippines, 0-2.



Hoping to not make the same mistakes as their last outing with the Indonesians, Game One saw a very dominant ONIC Philippines, which ended the match quickly in just under 14 minutes with a statement 19-7 victory.



Game Two saw a more aggressive RRQ Hoshi, stacking up the kill lead against the Philippine squad. But ONIC Philippines would not be deterred as they focused on what they are known for, splitting the map and taking down turrets. Despite falling behind 10-17 in kills, ONIC Philippines came out on top with a needed lord take to bring them to match-point.



With their backs against the wall, RRQ once again started Game Three with a very aggressive assault, hoping to turn the tides in their favor. A long and intense match, things were dim for the Filipinos as RRQ Hoshi had taken down nine turrets by the 25th minute mark with only the base left standing. The Filipinos did not concede defeat and continued to hold on, depriving RRQ any chance of ending the game.



ONIC Philippines then executed what analysts have been calling the comeback of the tournament. Coming on top of a heated engagement, Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy scored a much-needed kill against Deden "Clayyy" Muhammad Nurhasan while Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol took out Yesaya “Xinnn” Armando Wowiling, and mounted their counter-attack, taking down five turrets in succession and going for the kill at 28 minutes and 30 seconds.



The stellar performance of Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol propelled his team on top with a sweep giving Rayosdelsol the MVP title in all matches.



With the win, ONIC Philippines is the first team to make it to the Upper Bracket finals, scheduled on December 18. Blacklist International will continue their lower bracket berth against RRQ Hoshi on December 17 at 2 p.m.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 GAB willing to aid Casimero
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GAB willing to aid Casimero


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
GAB chairman Baham Mitra said yesterday the agency is open to assist WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero who will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer season-high spoiled in Shiga loss; Parks' Nagoya wins 3rd straight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer season-high spoiled in Shiga loss; Parks' Nagoya wins 3rd straight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite Kiefer's best performance in Japan so far, with 28 points in 31 minutes of play, the Lakestars were sent reeling to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine chess champion eyes Grandmaster status
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine chess champion eyes Grandmaster status


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
From emerging as the country’s chess king, Daniel Quizon has turned his attention to achieving another feat —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NLEX survives shaky finish, noses out TNT
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
NLEX spoiled TNT’s debut, 102-100, to seize the solo lead in the 46th PBA Governors’ Cup that started opening doors to fans last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Greatness! Curry swishes historic trey No. 2,974
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greatness! Curry swishes historic trey No. 2,974


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry eclipsed Ray Allen’s all-time record for NBA three-pointers on Tuesday, savoring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Romero is PSBK novice king, Ducati Cup Rider of Year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Romero is PSBK novice king, Ducati Cup Rider of Year


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Proving that his Rookie of the Year award was no fluke, Reghis “RG” Romero V of Club 200 swept all of his races...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quizon: Next Filipino GM?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quizon: Next Filipino GM?


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
After being crowned as the country’s new chess king, Daniel Quizon has turned his attention to an even greater feat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Malixi blows field with eagle-spiked 70, leads by 9
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Malixi blows field with eagle-spiked 70, leads by 9


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Young Rianne Malixi continued to upstage the pros with her dynamic brand of play, keeping her flaws to a minimum then unleashing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tracksters back in action in &lsquo;Open&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tracksters back in action in ‘Open’


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
All eyes will be on reigning Southeast Asian Games marathon queen Christine Hallasgo as national track and field stars return...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Liga Pilipinas to be revived?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With the country coming closer to normal conditions, it’s apparent that basketball leagues are showing the way in reviving fan interest in sports.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with