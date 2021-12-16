Blacklist, ONIC sweep foes to stay in title hunt at M3 World Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino teams Blacklist International and ONIC Philippines showed the world why the Philippines is one of the top countries in esports.

Both teams swept opponents Keyd Stars from Brazil and top contender RRQ Hoshi of Indonesia Wednesday to stay alive in the M3 World Championship in Singapore, with the Philippines the only country remaining with two representatives still in the tournament.

Blacklist International was the first to advance. The back-to-back MPL PH champions came from a much-needed win against Indonesia's top team ONIC Esports. This time around, they were facing the last Brazilian team, Keyd Stars, which had already met ONIC Philippines during the group stages.

Game One saw a patient Blacklist slowly taking control of the map and Salic “Hadji” Imam scoring five kills and no deaths to help his team take the opener, 16-9, in just over 18 minutes.

Game Two saw a more dominant Blacklist with a perfect 11-0 game, which analysts cited as a current M3 record. Match MVP Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario’s 952 gold per minute was also noted as another new M3 record as he came out on top with seven kills and two assists, leaving the Brazilians stunned with no kills and no turret takedown during the 12-minute match.

Game Three wasn't any different with Blacklist outplaying Keyd Stars once more, 12-1, in 12 minutes. “The Filipino Sniper” Kiel "OHEB" Soriano racked up three kills and five assists with his signature Alice, helping eliminate the last Brazilian team from the tournament and propelling Blacklist to the next round.

Ecstatic with the win, Filipinos were hyped as they cheered ONIC Philippines in the second match of the day. In a match-up worthy of the Grand Finals, the MPL PH runners-up were up against Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi, which was just crowned the most popular team of the tournament. The two last faced off during the Mobile Legends Invitational wherein the Indonesians swept ONIC Philippines, 0-2.

Hoping to not make the same mistakes as their last outing with the Indonesians, Game One saw a very dominant ONIC Philippines, which ended the match quickly in just under 14 minutes with a statement 19-7 victory.

Game Two saw a more aggressive RRQ Hoshi, stacking up the kill lead against the Philippine squad. But ONIC Philippines would not be deterred as they focused on what they are known for, splitting the map and taking down turrets. Despite falling behind 10-17 in kills, ONIC Philippines came out on top with a needed lord take to bring them to match-point.

With their backs against the wall, RRQ once again started Game Three with a very aggressive assault, hoping to turn the tides in their favor. A long and intense match, things were dim for the Filipinos as RRQ Hoshi had taken down nine turrets by the 25th minute mark with only the base left standing. The Filipinos did not concede defeat and continued to hold on, depriving RRQ any chance of ending the game.

ONIC Philippines then executed what analysts have been calling the comeback of the tournament. Coming on top of a heated engagement, Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy scored a much-needed kill against Deden "Clayyy" Muhammad Nurhasan while Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol took out Yesaya “Xinnn” Armando Wowiling, and mounted their counter-attack, taking down five turrets in succession and going for the kill at 28 minutes and 30 seconds.

The stellar performance of Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol propelled his team on top with a sweep giving Rayosdelsol the MVP title in all matches.

With the win, ONIC Philippines is the first team to make it to the Upper Bracket finals, scheduled on December 18. Blacklist International will continue their lower bracket berth against RRQ Hoshi on December 17 at 2 p.m.