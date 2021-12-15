Kiefer season-high spoiled in Shiga loss; Parks' Nagoya wins 3rd straight

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:36 p.m.) — A season-high scoring night for Kiefer Ravena was not enough for the Shiga Lakestars against the Osaka Evessa, losing 81-89 in Japan B. League action at the Ookini Arena Maishima on Wednesday.

Despite Kiefer's best performance in Japan so far, with 28 points in 31 minutes of play, the Lakestars were sent reeling to their 11th straight loss.

The Filipino guard kept his team in the game until late in the fourth salvo despite trailing by as much as 17 points.

The Lakestars got within five points, 79-74, with 4:49 ticks remaining, but an 8-2 run helped Osaka create space anew.

Kiefer also tallied seven assists and two rebounds in the loss.

Elsewhere, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins extended their win streak to three after drubbing the Seahorses Mikawa, 82-65.

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. logged an efficient game of 13 points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal as a starter.

The Diamond Dolphins pulled away in the second quarter where they outscored Mikawa, 28-20.

Meanwhile, Kiefer's brother Thirdy suffered the same fate as the former as his San-En NeoPhoenix extended their losing streak to 11 after losing to the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 82-74.

San-En fell prey to the Dragonflies after the latter pulled away with a 29-15 performance in the second period.

Thirdy finished with 12 points, two rebounds and five assists.

For their part, the Ibaraki Robots suffered a late meltdown against the Levanga Hokkaido, 103-92.

Hokkaido doubled Ibaraki's scoring, 32-16, in the final quarter to turn back the Robots after trailing by as much as 11 points.

Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liaño played sparingly. He had one point in 2:53 minutes of play off the bench.

In the other games, Dwight Ramos' Toyama Grouses got the better of Matthew Aquino's Shinshu Brave Warriors, 92-75.

Ramos struggled from the field but finished with eight points on 2-of-9 shooting. He also had six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Aquino, for his part, also had a season-high performance with 10 points in his first start for the Brave Warriors.

Kobe Paras' Niigata Albirex BB, meanwhile, continued their downward spiral as they lost their 16th consecutive game, 90-59, against the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Paras was scoreless in 17 minutes of play off of the bench.