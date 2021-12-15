




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
ICTSI Midlands Ladies Classic: Malixi rips pro field with eagle-spiked 70, leads by 9
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 7:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
ICTSI Midlands Ladies Classic: Malixi rips pro field with eagle-spiked 70, leads by 9
Rianne Malixi
                        

                        
TAGAYTAY – There seems to be no stopping Rianne Malixi from claiming a local pro crown on her very first try.



Stretching her overnight three-stroke lead over Sunshine Baraquiel to four or five over a mix of pro rivals that kept switching places despite a 37 start, the 14-year-old rising star unleashed a blistering backside charge spiked by an eagle on No.16 to pull away by nine strokes over Daniella Uy after 36 holes of the ICTSI Midlands Ladies Classic here Wednesday.



A second straight bogey on the closing par-5 hole hardly spoiled Malixi’s brilliant last-nine assault of Midlands that saw her hit a birdie on the 12th to draw level par. She then came away with an eagle-birdie feat from No. 16 to churn out a 37-33 output for a two-day total of 143 and closer to turning her first Ladies Philippine Golf Tour sortie into a celebratory appearance.



Uy, winner of the last LPGT leg at Riviera’s Langer layout, also hit a birdie on the par-5 16th in an earlier flight to save a 75 but lay nine strokes behind with a 152 total while Sunshine Baraquiel lost in the face of her young rival’s sizzling finish and her poor club selection, ending up with a 77 to drop to joint third at 153 with Harmie Constantino, who fought back from a 79 with a 74.



Marvi Monsalve shot a 75 for fifth 154 while amateur Laurea Duque groped for an 80 after a 76 to slip to sixth at 156 followed by Chanelle Avaricio (80-160), Lovelyn Guioguio (79-163), Apple Fudolin (79-164) and Sarah Ababa (83-169).



With a huge lead over Uy and the rest of the field, Malixi likewise poised herself to besting Avaricio’s seven-shot breakthrough title romp over Constantino and absentee Chihiro Ikeda in the ICTSI Riviera Challenge at the Couples course last month.



Taiwanese Yu Chiang Hou edged Thai pro Wanchana Poruangrong in a playoff to become the last amateur to win an LPGT championship at Pradera Verde in 2019 while Princess Superal set the record when she humbled the local pros to dominate the ICTSI Camp John Hay LPGT in 2013.



Malixi insisted there was nothing special in her game, even saying: “I just treated it like a practice round. Actually, there was no pressure but it’s a great challenge.”



“I know I’ve been dubious about my iron shots but I was able to manage myself great,” added Malixi, who banked on her superb short iron shots to birdie all but one of the four par-3s.



But it was her eagle off a 50-degree wedge shot after coming up short from a 150-yard distance on a 250-yard drive that highlighted her two-day stint in the season-ending tournament of the eight-leg circuit put up by ICTSI in a season halted by two suspensions due to spike in coronavirus cases in March and July.



“I will play relaxed but confident although anything can happen,” she added.



But Uy and the rest will need exceptional rounds to make things happen.



Uy, for one, needs to polish her putting stroke after making a four-putt miscue for a double bogey on the par-5 second and three-putt mishaps on Nos 8 and 14 that derailed her bid.



“I struggled because of the wind and the greens,” said Uy, hoping to ride the wind in the final round while vowing to make up with good approach shots to shun three-putt miscues.



Ranged against Malixi, Baraquiel, who won in wicked conditions at the nearby Highlands last month, struggled with her club selections while tackling the wind that blew not as strong as in the first round, resulting to a number of flawed shots.



“I wasn’t able to adjust so I hit a lot of shots over and wasn’t able to get up-and-down on most holes,” rued Baraquiel, who bogeyed four of the first five holes and went to finish with three more mishaps against two birdies for a 39-38.



Constantino missed joining Uy at second with a bogey on the 16th but the two-leg winner, who skied to a 79 against Malixi’s 73 in the first round, remained hopeful of her chances to complete a three-title run by “playing steady and making less mistakes.”



“I played steadier today (yesterday) than yesterday (Tuesday),” said Constantino, who shot three birdies against five birdies in a 39-35 card. “I made few mistakes but I hit more greens and made more putts as well. I guess that’s the reason why I played well.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      RIANNE MALIXI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curry's 3-point record joins 5 other standout NBA feats
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curry's 3-point record joins 5 other standout NBA feats


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
After Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke the record for career 3-pointers in the NBA, here's a look at five other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Warriors nip Knicks in Curry&rsquo;s historic game; Nets beat Raptors in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Warriors nip Knicks in Curry’s historic game; Nets beat Raptors in OT


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Curry, who became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made after passing Ray Allen, scored 22 points to lead the Warriors...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women prospects Padilla, Berberabe cop Player of the Week honors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women prospects Padilla, Berberabe cop Player of the Week honors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two Filipino-American prospects of Gilas Pilipinas women were awarded Player of the Week (POTW) honors in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine chess champion eyes Grandmaster status
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine chess champion eyes Grandmaster status


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
From emerging as the country’s chess king, Daniel Quizon has turned his attention to achieving another feat —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weightlifting prospect Sarno sets new Philippine records&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weightlifting prospect Sarno sets new Philippine records 


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Asian champion Vanessa Sarno missed out on a podium finish but broke a couple of national records in the 2021 World Weightlifting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Chooks-MPBL: Bicol, Iloilo overwhelm rivals; Sarangani tames Muntinlupa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chooks-MPBL: Bicol, Iloilo overwhelm rivals; Sarangani tames Muntinlupa


                              

                                                                  By Roy Luarca |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bicol Volcanoes and the Iloilo United Royals started hot and proceeded to rout their rivals in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rockets' Green opens up on dealing with pressure of being No. 2 pick
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rockets' Green opens up on dealing with pressure of being No. 2 pick


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Recently sidelined due to injury, Green — who has played 18 games for the Rockets and averaged 14 points, 2.3 assists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots flatten Dyip as PBA returns to Araneta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots flatten Dyip as PBA returns to Araneta


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magnolia's conference opener against the Dyip marked the first time a PBA game was played at the Big Dome since March 20...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hallasgo leads loaded track cast in Philippine Athletics Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hallasgo leads loaded track cast in Philippine Athletics Championships


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
All eyes will be on reigning Southeast Asian Games marathon queen Christine Hallasgo as national track and field stars return...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rain or Shine's Asistio cherishes being teammates with former NBA player
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rain or Shine's Asistio cherishes being teammates with former NBA player


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Walker, who has suited up as an import for the NLEX Road Warriors and Blackwater Elite in previous PBA seasons, played with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with