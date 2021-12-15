Chooks-MPBL: Bicol, Iloilo overwhelm rivals; Sarangani tames Muntinlupa

MANILA, Philippines – The Bicol Volcanoes and the Iloilo United Royals started hot and proceeded to rout their rivals in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

An opening 13-point salvo was all the Volcanoes needed to trounce the Makati FSB Blazers, 86-71, while the Royals pulled away in the first quarter and never wavered to subdue the Bacolod All-Star Ballers, 85-62.

The Sarangani Marlins staved off elimination with a 75-66 conquest of the Muntinlupa Cagers in Group C.

Drawing power from Mark Tallo, Mark Yee, Ralph Tansingco and Zachary Hoang, the Volcanoes tallied their second straight victory after dropping their first game in Group B and are just a win away from advancing to the playoffs.

Tallo, the country's top 3x3 player, fired 21 points laced by 5 triples and added 4 assists and 3 boards to complement the 14-point, 13-rebound, 6-assist, 2-steal effort of Mark Yee and the 15-point, 7-rebound output of Ralph Tansingco.

"Good thing that the players are responding to the adjustments that we made," said Bicol Coach Aldin Ayo, who was disappointed by the Volcanoes' 65-70 defeat to Basilan in Saturday's inaugurals.

"Hopefully they become more consistent because until now, we've noticed that that has been our problem--being consistent with what we do."

The Royals found a veteran hitman in Chito Jayme to also rise to 2-1 in the 6-team Group A of the 22-team tournament.

Jaime drilled in seven triples en route to a tournament-high 28 points.

Mac Racho supported Jaime with 11 points as the Royals halted the Ballers' 2-win run.

Reeling from back-to-back losses, the Marlins leaned on John Jordan Sta. Ana, Marvin Lee and Yvan Ludovice to hand the Cagers a second straight beating.

Sta. Ana scored 18 points and collared 6 rebounds, Lee tallied 14 points, five assists and four steals, while Ludovice chipped in 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists.