




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Chooks-MPBL: Bicol, Iloilo overwhelm rivals; Sarangani tames Muntinlupa
                        

                           
Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 6:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Chooks-MPBL: Bicol, Iloilo overwhelm rivals; Sarangani tames Muntinlupa
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Bicol Volcanoes and the Iloilo United Royals started hot and proceeded to rout their rivals in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.



An opening 13-point salvo was all the Volcanoes needed to trounce the Makati FSB Blazers, 86-71, while the Royals pulled away in the first quarter and never wavered to subdue the Bacolod All-Star Ballers, 85-62.



The Sarangani Marlins staved off elimination with a 75-66 conquest of the Muntinlupa Cagers in Group C.



Drawing power from Mark Tallo, Mark Yee, Ralph Tansingco and Zachary Hoang, the Volcanoes tallied their second straight victory after dropping their first game in Group B and are just a win away from advancing to the playoffs.



Tallo, the country's top 3x3 player, fired 21 points laced by 5 triples and added 4 assists and 3 boards to complement the 14-point, 13-rebound, 6-assist, 2-steal effort of Mark Yee and the 15-point, 7-rebound output of Ralph Tansingco.



"Good thing that the players are responding to the adjustments that we made," said Bicol Coach Aldin Ayo, who was disappointed by the Volcanoes' 65-70 defeat to Basilan in Saturday's inaugurals. 



"Hopefully they become more consistent because until now, we've noticed that that has been our problem--being consistent with what we do."



The Royals found a veteran hitman in Chito Jayme to also rise to 2-1 in the 6-team Group A of the 22-team tournament.



Jaime drilled in seven triples en route to a tournament-high 28 points.



Mac Racho supported Jaime with 11 points as the Royals halted the Ballers' 2-win run.



Reeling from back-to-back losses, the Marlins leaned on John Jordan Sta. Ana, Marvin Lee and Yvan Ludovice to hand the Cagers a second straight beating.



Sta. Ana scored 18 points and collared 6 rebounds, Lee tallied 14 points, five assists and four steals, while Ludovice chipped in 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      MPBL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curry's 3-point record joins 5 other standout NBA feats
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curry's 3-point record joins 5 other standout NBA feats


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
After Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke the record for career 3-pointers in the NBA, here's a look at five other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Warriors nip Knicks in Curry&rsquo;s historic game; Nets beat Raptors in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Warriors nip Knicks in Curry’s historic game; Nets beat Raptors in OT


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Curry, who became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made after passing Ray Allen, scored 22 points to lead the Warriors...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women prospects Padilla, Berberabe cop Player of the Week honors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women prospects Padilla, Berberabe cop Player of the Week honors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two Filipino-American prospects of Gilas Pilipinas women were awarded Player of the Week (POTW) honors in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine chess champion eyes Grandmaster status
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine chess champion eyes Grandmaster status


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
From emerging as the country’s chess king, Daniel Quizon has turned his attention to achieving another feat —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weightlifting prospect Sarno sets new Philippine records&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weightlifting prospect Sarno sets new Philippine records 


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Asian champion Vanessa Sarno missed out on a podium finish but broke a couple of national records in the 2021 World Weightlifting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 ICTSI Midlands Ladies Classic: Malixi rips pro field with eagle-spiked 70, leads by 9
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ICTSI Midlands Ladies Classic: Malixi rips pro field with eagle-spiked 70, leads by 9


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
There seems to be no stopping Rianne Malixi from claiming a local pro crown on her very first try.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rockets' Green opens up on dealing with pressure of being No. 2 pick
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rockets' Green opens up on dealing with pressure of being No. 2 pick


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Recently sidelined due to injury, Green — who has played 18 games for the Rockets and averaged 14 points, 2.3 assists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots flatten Dyip as PBA returns to Araneta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots flatten Dyip as PBA returns to Araneta


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magnolia's conference opener against the Dyip marked the first time a PBA game was played at the Big Dome since March 20...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hallasgo leads loaded track cast in Philippine Athletics Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hallasgo leads loaded track cast in Philippine Athletics Championships


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
All eyes will be on reigning Southeast Asian Games marathon queen Christine Hallasgo as national track and field stars return...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rain or Shine's Asistio cherishes being teammates with former NBA player
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rain or Shine's Asistio cherishes being teammates with former NBA player


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Walker, who has suited up as an import for the NLEX Road Warriors and Blackwater Elite in previous PBA seasons, played with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with