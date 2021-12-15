




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Rockets' Green opens up on dealing with pressure of being No. 2 pick
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 5:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Rockets' Green opens up on dealing with pressure of being No. 2 pick
Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center on December 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
ALEX BIERENS DE HAAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green deals with high expectations every day as one of the highly touted rookies of the 2021 NBA Draft Class.



But used to the spotlight since he was in high school due to his talent, Green said he pays no mind to all the expectations set by fans and media.





"I just keep the main thing, the main thing," Green, whose mother traces roots to Ilocos Sur, said in an episode of the Houston Rockets' The Spark.



"The media thing kind of like took off when I was in ninth grade, it's been going on and on, it's been a thing throughout my whole high school career [so] I kinda got used to it," he added.



Recently sidelined due to injury, Green — who has played 18 games for the Rockets and averaged 14 points, 2.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds  has not exactly lived up to the hype yet.



But the season remains long for the 19-year-old.



And while the fanfare that greeted Green entering the league has yet to match the energy he's getting now, he's choosing to stick to playing his game.



Green said that is something taught to him by his one-year stint with the NBA G League Ignite.



"I think the G League helped me really take the time to understand who I am as a person," he said.



"Because I was by myself in it. I didn't have my family or nothing like that," he added.



The Houston Rockets are currently 9-18 in the league having recently surged, winning eight of their last 10 games.



However, Green does not have a firm timetable yet for his return to court as his left hamstring injury continues to heal.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

