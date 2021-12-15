




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Hotshots flatten Dyip as PBA returns to Araneta
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 5:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Hotshots flatten Dyip as PBA returns to Araneta
Mike Harris of the Magnolia Hotshots
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots pulled away from the Terrafirma Dyip for a winning start, 114-87, in the 2021 PBA Governor's Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.



Magnolia's conference opener against the Dyip marked the first time a PBA game was played at the Big Dome since March 2020.



Fans were also welcomed back into the stadium for a PBA game after almost two years.



The Hotshots outscored Terrafirma, 62-49, across the second and third quarters to pull away after the Dyip kept things interesting in the first period.



But things really started to unravel for Terrafirma in the fourth quarter as Magnolia kept things aggressive.



Magnolia ballooned their lead to as big as 34 points late in the game.



Mike Harris paced last conference's runners-up with 30 points and 15 rebounds.



Calvin Abueva chipped in 17 points, including a half-court heave to beat the buzzer at halftime, which pushed their lead to double digits, 46-35.



Antonio Hester top-scored for the Dyip with 21 points in the loss.



Also chipping in on offense for the Dyip is Juami Tiongson with 20 points.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

