Rain or Shine's Asistio cherishes being teammates with former NBA player

Rain or Shine Elastopainters rookie Anton Asistio (R) relished sharing the court with former NBA player Henry Walker

MANILA, Philippines — Rain or Shine rookie Anton Asistio is savoring the experience of his first-ever PBA Governor's Cup as he shares the court with reinforcement Henry Walker.

With the 34-year-old with tons of experience in various leagues, including multiple seasons in the NBA, Asistio looks to learn a lot from the import.

"To me, sobrang naaliw ako kasi I'm teammates with a former NBA player," Asistio told Philstar.com last Friday during ANTA's store opening in Ermita.

"Sometimes I try to really pick his mind and try to ask him about his NBA experiences," he added.

Walker, who has suited up as an import for the NLEX Road Warriors and Blackwater Elite in previous PBA seasons, played with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

He also saw action in what was then known as the NBA D League (now the NBA G League).

As for what he can bring to the table for the Elasto Painters, Asistio is optimistic.

"I feel like we have a good chance with this conference," he said.

"Hopefully, we really get close to our goal of winning a championship this year,"

Currently at 1-1, Asistio, Walker and the Elasto Painters return to action on Thursday against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters.