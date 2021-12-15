Weightlifting prospect Sarno sets new Philippine recordsÂ 






































































 




   







   















Weightlifting prospect Sarno sets new Philippine records 
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 2:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – Asian champion Vanessa Sarno missed out on a podium finish but broke a couple of national records in the 2021 World Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Tuesday night.



The 18-year-old Sarno, considered as the heir to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s throne, finished tied for third with Patricia Sternius of Sweden and Olivia Reeves of the United States on identical 231kg in the 71-kilogram division, but the former wound up only fifth after tiebreaks were applied.



Sternius took the bronze behind American Meredith Alwine, who took the gold with 235kg, and Brit Sarah Davies, who pocketed the silver with 234kg.



The Tagbiliran, Bohol native, however, erased the national mark of 101kg in the snatch and 229kg she set last April’s Asian Championships also in Tashkent by lifting 103kg and 231kg, respectively.



Sarno, who had two golds in the Tashkent Asian tilt, matched only the 128kg that she also owns in the clean and jerk.



Countrywoman Kristel Macrohon also competed in the same class but finished just seventh with 228kgs missed snatching a medal.



Olympian Elreen Ando likewise ended fifth in the 59kg category with a total of 214kg.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

