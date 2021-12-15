Suns survive struggling Trailblazers in OT

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns gathers a rebound against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Moda Center on December 14, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Suns squeaked past the slumping Portland Trailblazers in overtime, 111-107, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

After squandering a 14-point lead, the Suns fended off the home team with Chris Paul stepping up in the clutch.

Paul sank a step-back jumper with 8.1 ticks left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

In the extra period, it was Cam Johnson and DeAndre Ayton who converted on offense to hold on for the win.

The Suns were up by three, 109-106, with 11.9 ticks remaining when Damian Lillard was sent to the charity stripe by Johnson with a foul.

But Lillard uncharacteristically split his freebies, which dimmed their comeback hopes.

Cameron Payne then converted on both his free throws to seal the deal for Phoenix.

The Suns thus keep at pace with the Golden State Warriors as they rank second in the Western standings at 22-5.

Ayton top-scored for the Suns with 28 points to go along with his 13 rebounds.

Paul, for his part, scattered 24 markers and dished 14 assists.

Lillard led Portland in the losing effort with 31 points.

The Trailblazers have now lost six games in a row.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls’ game against the Detroit Pistons scheduled today was postponed — marking the first time a game was called off due to COVID-19 this season.

A bulk of Bulls players entered the league's safety protocols and were deemed unavailable for the game.