Sports
                        
Philippine chess champion eyes Grandmaster status
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 1:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippine chess champion eyes Grandmaster status
For the World Cup veteran to become a GM, Daniel Quizon would need to obtain three GM results and reach the 2500-rating mark.
Daniel Quizon FB Page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – From emerging as the country’s chess king, Daniel Quizon has turned his attention to achieving another feat — become a Grandmaster.



“It would also be a dream come true if I become a GM,” said Quizon after he topped the 2021 Philippine National Championship at the Solea Hotel and Resort in Mactan, Cebu Monday night.



For the World Cup veteran to become a GM, he would need to obtain three GM results and reach the 2500-rating mark.



The Dasmarinas City bet has one GM result and rated 2324.



FIDE Master Roel Abelgas, one of Quizon’s coaches, said they would invite local and foreign GMs and hold a closed tournament to be hosted by Dasmarinas, Cavite next year and hopefully get enough support to fund an expensive European campaign.



“Hopefully we could stage a closed tournament in Dasmarinas,” said Abelgas.



Quizon has shown great potential when he clinched the IM title three years ago as a 13-year-old but his bid was slowed down by the pandemic.



But with COVID-19 restrictions now starting to relax, Quizon is excited to resume his GM quest.



“Hopefully, I’ll get more opportunity this year,” said Quizon.



Chess Movement, Inc. and Barkadahan Para sa Bansa partylist’s Dr. Ariel Potot, who organized the Mactan meet, said Quizon is someone the country should support.



“It country would be proud if he (Quizon) becomes a GM, so we need to support him,” said Potot.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

