Sports
                        
Mark Sangiao confident in son Jhanlo's readiness for pro MMA debut
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 12:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Mark Sangiao confident in son Jhanlo's readiness for pro MMA debut
Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao (L) is relishing in his son Jhanlo's progress as the latter follows in his mixed martial arts footsteps
Released / Jhanlo Sangiao
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran MMA coach Mark Sangiao is optimistic about his son Jhanlo's skills ahead of the young fighter's professional debut set for broadcast on Friday at ONE: Winter Warriors II in Singapore.



Sangiao, who mentors the famed Baguio-based stable Team Lakay, spoke highly of his son despite not expecting him to follow in his footsteps.



"He has to understand how to handle pressure despite this being his first time fighting here [in ONE Championship]. But as far as I can see, he's really ready to fight," he said.



The younger Sangiao has yet to compete in professional MMA, but with current and former world champions in Team Lakay constantly training with him, he has no shortage in experience.



As for what Sangiao expects to experience as he coaches his son for the first time, the mentor wants to believe it will be like any other time he coaches outside of the Circle.



"If it's up to me, I will treat him the same as our other athletes," he said.



Though Sangiao doesn't completely believe it would be that easy to separate his role of father and coach for Jhanlo.



"We don't know what will happen... This will be the first time that I will experience that. So I think we could only wait for fight night before we can see how different I could really be when I'm just barking orders for him as a coach on the side," he said.



Jhanlo takes on Paul Lumihi, who is in the midst of a losing streak, in a bantamweight showdown.



Jhanlo joins fellow Team Lakay debutant Stephen Loman, former bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon, and Danny Kingad.



Kingad fights Kairat Akhmetov in the main event.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

