Warriors nip Knicks in Curryâ€™s historic game; Nets beat Raptors in OT

Warriors nip Knicks in Curry’s historic game; Nets beat Raptors in OT

Spike Lee watches Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoot against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors sweetened a historic day for Stephen Curry at the Madison Square Garden as they toppled the New York Knicks, 105-96, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Curry, who became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made after passing Ray Allen, scored 22 points to lead the Warriors past the home team as Golden State improved to 23-5.

The three-time NBA champion now has 2,977 3-pointers and counting to stand atop the league's record books.

After a nip and tuck first three quarters, a 9-3 run by the Warriors to end the third period helped them pull away.

A triple by Curry gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the game late in the fourth, 97-85.

Julius Randle attempted to stage a comeback for the Knicks as he scored eight straight points by himself to keep the Knicks within nine, 102-93 with a minute and change left.

Alec Burks then converted on an and-one to further cut the lead.

But time just simply ran out for New York as Andrew Wiggins hit a triple to arrive at the final score.

Jordan Poole and Wiggins finished with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Randle paced the Knicks in the losing effort with 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets edged the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 131-129, at the Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant came up clutch as he scored six straight points in the extension period for the Nets — including a bucket to break a 124-all deadlock.