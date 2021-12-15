




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Warriors nip Knicks in Curry’s historic game; Nets beat Raptors in OT
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 11:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Warriors nip Knicks in Curryâ€™s historic game; Nets beat Raptors in OT
Spike Lee watches Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoot against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. 
AL BELLO  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors sweetened a historic day for Stephen Curry at the Madison Square Garden as they toppled the New York Knicks, 105-96, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



Curry, who became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made after passing Ray Allen, scored 22 points to lead the Warriors past the home team as Golden State improved to 23-5.





The three-time NBA champion now has 2,977 3-pointers and counting to stand atop the league's record books.



After a nip and tuck first three quarters, a 9-3 run by the Warriors to end the third period helped them pull away.



A triple by Curry gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the game late in the fourth, 97-85.



Julius Randle attempted to stage a comeback for the Knicks as he scored eight straight points by himself to keep the Knicks within nine, 102-93 with a minute and change left.



Alec Burks then converted on an and-one to further cut the lead.



But time just simply ran out for New York as Andrew Wiggins hit a triple to arrive at the final score.



Jordan Poole and Wiggins finished with 19 and 18 points, respectively.



Randle paced the Knicks in the losing effort with 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.



Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets edged the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 131-129, at the Barclays Center.



Kevin Durant came up clutch as he scored six straight points in the extension period for the Nets — including a bucket to break a 124-all deadlock.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curry's 3-point record joins 5 other standout NBA feats
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curry's 3-point record joins 5 other standout NBA feats


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke the record for career 3-pointers in the NBA, here's a look at five other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: That Philippines Suzuki Cup loss to Thailand
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: That Philippines Suzuki Cup loss to Thailand


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
That Philippines-Thailand Suzuki Cup match where the latter won, 2-1, was cruel.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women prospects Padilla, Berberabe cop Player of the Week honors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women prospects Padilla, Berberabe cop Player of the Week honors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two Filipino-American prospects of Gilas Pilipinas women were awarded Player of the Week (POTW) honors in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alas proves to be NLEX's ace in the sleeve, cops weekly PBA player honors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alas proves to be NLEX's ace in the sleeve, cops weekly PBA player honors


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
NLEX hurdled its first two roadblocks for an early lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup, thanks to Kevin Alas’ steady...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vietnam SEA Games-bound Filipino athletes disallowed to vote next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vietnam SEA Games-bound Filipino athletes disallowed to vote next year


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) bared this news after receiving a letter from the Comelec that disallowed the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mark Sangiao confident in son Jhanlo's readiness for pro MMA debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mark Sangiao confident in son Jhanlo's readiness for pro MMA debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sangiao, who mentors the famed Baguio-based stable Team Lakay, spoke highly of his son despite not expecting him to follow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakers cancel practice, seven Nets in COVID-19 protocol
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakers cancel practice, seven Nets in COVID-19 protocol


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Lakers cancelled a practice session after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19, as the Brooklyn...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US sports on alert as COVID-19 cases surge in NFL, NBA, NHL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US sports on alert as COVID-19 cases surge in NFL, NBA, NHL


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Professional sports leagues across North America were on alert Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as a surge of COVID-19 cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Greatest shooter ever&rsquo;: Stephen Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Greatest shooter ever’: Stephen Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
On Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), Curry became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, passing Ray Allen during the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Commentary: SEA Games-bound athletes should not have to give up their right to vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Commentary: SEA Games-bound athletes should not have to give up their right to vote


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the opening of the biennial games — where the Philippines is the reigning champion — a mere three days after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with