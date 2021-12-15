Gilas women prospects Padilla, Berberabe cop Player of the Week honors

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipino-American prospects of Gilas Pilipinas women were awarded Player of the Week (POTW) honors in their respective leagues recently.

Kayla Padilla, a junior with the University of Pennsylvania, copped the honors for the Ivy League.

Though the Quakers were winless in two games last week, the Fil-Am hooper averaged 30 points on an efficient .498 shooting clip. She played all but one of the 80 minutes in the two games.

She also had a total of 10 threes, 11 assists and six rebounds for the week.

Earlier this season, Padilla was also named Big 5 Player of the Week twice.

Meanwhile, reigning NAIA MVP Stefanie Berberabe was named Golden State Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Playing for the Westmont Warriors, Berberabe averaged 21 points, 9.5 boards and 4.5 assists in two wins for the 10-1 Warriors from December 6-12.

Berberabe helped Westmont past Vanguard, 63-58, and Hope International, 73-53.

The Warriors guard is already a dual citizenship holder and is eligible to play for the Philippines in non-FIBA sanctioned events like the Southeast Asian Games and the Jones Cup.

Also awarded Player of the Week honors was Rutgers University's Ron Harper Jr.

The Fil-Am son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, Harper Jr. took the US NCAA by storm when he hit a half-court buzzer-beater to lead the Scarlet Knights past No. 1 Purdue last week where he dropped a season-high 30 points.

Harper Jr. was given the accolade by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association.