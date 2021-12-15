â€˜Greatest shooter everâ€™: Stephen Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers

‘Greatest shooter ever’: Stephen Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to tie Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Curry has made NBA history at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

On Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), Curry became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, passing Ray Allen during the Golden State Warriors' clash with the New York Knicks.

The three-time NBA champion hit a 3-pointer with around seven and a half minutes left in the opening quarter — his second of the game — to overtake Allen with a total of 2,974 triples.

With this triple...Stephen Curry stands alone as the NBA's all-time leader in made threes.



What a moment at Madison Square Garden on TNT. pic.twitter.com/nXNA3u2Gyj — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2021

Allen himself witnessed the moment at the Garden.

Ray Allen congratulates Stephen Curry on breaking his all-time three-point record. #NBA75



History tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/RAIRN0vpa0 — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2021

Curry exceeded Allen's record in 511 fewer games.

In a statement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver hailed Curry for "revolutionizing" the game with his uncanny shooting ability.

“It was thrilling to see Steph break the NBA’s all-time record for three-pointers. He has revolutionized the way the game is played and continues to leave fans in awe with his amazing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability. We congratulate him on this historic achievement,” said Silver.