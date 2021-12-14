Vietnam SEA Games-bound Filipino athletes disallowed to vote next year

Team Philippines during the opening ceremonies of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila last December

MANILA, Philippines – The hope of members of the Philippine team seeing action in next year’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games to avail of the local absentee voting provision of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for them to vote in the 2022 national polls was turned down.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) bared this news after receiving a letter from the Comelec that disallowed the national athletes from availing of the absentee voting provisions reserved by law to certain groups.

The Comelec cited the Omnibus Election Code, Executive Order no. 157, Republic Acts 7166 and 10380 and Comelec MELEC Resolutions No. 10725, which states that only personnel from government and employees, policemen and military personnel and media people covering the polls can cast their vote via absentee voting.

The Comelec letter informed that since the athletes, coaches and delegates are not part of the aforementioned groups who will be performing election duties, they cannot act upon the PSC’s request.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino said it’s the sacrifice the Nationals would need to take for flag and country.

“We have to follow the law. The only way to change it is by a Congressional amendment. That’s the sacrifice of our national athletes,” said congressman from Tagaytay.