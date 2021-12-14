Mindoro thwarts Bulacan, gains Chooks-MBPL solo group leadÂ 

Mindoro thwarts Bulacan, gains Chooks-MBPL solo group lead

MANILA, Philippines – Mindoro-EOG Burlington fended off Bulacan, 79-72, and seized a solo group lead in the Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Five players hit double figures for Mindoro led by Jeramer Cabanag with 15 markers as the Tamaraws improved to 2-0 in Pool D.

“We still take this as a win. We know that this tournament is very short so every game counts. We still need to work on some adjustments,” said coach Britt Reroma as Mindoro nearly wasted a 14-point lead in the last four minutes.

Ryusei Koga (14), James Castro (13), Alvin Baetiong (12) and Jeymark Mallari (10) backstopped Cabanag in Mindoro’s another close victory after holding off Manila in the opener, 80-77.

Meanwhile, Caloocan Excellence escaped Negros with a thrilling 80-79 win on Pao Javillonar’s game-winner.

Javillonar finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds as Caloocan registered its first win in Pool A after a 72-50 debut loss to Bacoor.

Valenzuela City-MJAS Zenith (1-1) also notched its breakthrough victory in Pool C at the expense of debuting Muntinlupa, 76-72, behind Dave Moralde’s 18 markers and five boards.

Muntinlupa dropped to 0-1 in Pool C as Negros (0-3) and Bulacan (0-2) remained winless in Pools A and D, respectively.