




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
European squad crowned first Valorant world champions
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 9:08am

                           

                        

                                                                        
European squad crowned first Valorant world champions
Ascend defeated Gambit Esports in the finals.
Getty Images
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Going through 16 of the world's best Valorant teams, 12 days of intense map match-ups, Europe's Ascend was crowned first-ever Valorant world champions after a nail-biter of a Grand Finals win against Gambit Esports, 3-2, early Monday morning (Manila time) in Berlin, Germany.



Both teams, which coincidentally were the squads that win over Philippine squad Team Secret, traded the first four maps with a crucial overtime win on the side of Ascend on the fourth map. Riding on the winner's high, Ascend quickly took an early lead on the decider, and it was all they needed to secure a dominant 13-8 to clinch the first world trophy.



The inaugural Valorant Champions Grand Finals had no live audience but was able to reach more than a million concurrent views through its different media platforms.



Though the season has ended, Valorant has teased what is to come in 2022 for Valorant esports. One major change is what Valorant calls "an improved season structure" with two instead of three stages of the Valorant Challengers Tour and Valorant Masters. The move pushes forward Valorant Champions at the end of 2022's third quarter, giving Valorant a chance to host off-season tournaments and a new event highlighting the strength of women in Valorant esports in the final quarter of the year.



During the 2021 season, Valorant Game Changers was a year-long program with the goal of creating new opportunities and exposure for women seeking to participate in Valorant esports. Come 2022, Valorant Game Changers will take center stage in the hopes to showcase the best women's teams in competitive Valorant.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Family affair
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 December 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It was like a family get-together for the Donaires at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, Los Angeles Country, last Saturday night. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Play-to-Earn Games Philippines can be a fun source of income
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Play-to-Earn Games Philippines can be a fun source of income


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Play-to-Earn Games allow players to earn NFTs on the blockchain which can later be traded for cryptocurrency or cash.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Verstappen crowned F1 champion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Verstappen crowned F1 champion


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Max Verstappen emerged from a Formula One season like no other as a worthy world champion, the Dutch driver prising the crown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Durant unloads 51 points
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Durant unloads 51 points


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kevin Durant used all the weapons in his arsenal on Sunday, exploding for an NBA season-high 51 points and dishing out nine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Azkals face dreaded Thai
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 December 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Azkals are leaning on their familiarity with Thailand’s players when they gun for a crucial victory today in the AFF Suzuki Cup in Singapore.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 How Play-to-Earn Games Philippines can be a fun source of income
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Play-to-Earn Games Philippines can be a fun source of income


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Play-to-Earn Games allow players to earn NFTs on the blockchain which can later be traded for cryptocurrency or cash.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Festive Genshin update set to release ahead of holiday season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Festive Genshin update set to release ahead of holiday season


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 30 days ago                              


                                                            
In the preview, a particular event caught many people's attention as it seemed to be a nod to the spirit of the season: creating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Genshin Impact devs team up with San Juan cafe for 'HoYo Fest'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Genshin Impact devs team up with San Juan cafe for 'HoYo Fest'


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 46 days ago                              


                                                            
The cafes across the region will host events to celebrate the game developers' myriad of titles.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Esports league opens door for EAC hooper to become 'two-sport' athlete
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Esports league opens door for EAC hooper to become 'two-sport' athlete


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 51 days ago                              


                                                            
Having participated and finished in the Final Four of the CCE MLBB 1-on-1 Exhibition Matches last month, Carlos sees the newly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Year in Teyvat: The Genshin 'Impact'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Year in Teyvat: The Genshin 'Impact'


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 72 days ago                              


                                                            
miHoYo took the world by storm last September 28, 2020, when it released its free-to-play open-world game Genshin Impact where...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Being hooked on video games can lead to good things for the youth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Being hooked on video games can lead to good things for the youth


                              

                                                                  By Kyler Hewitt Sy |
                                 74 days ago                              


                                                            
It's a stereotype that parents and adults always admonish young people about being so obsessed with video games. Let me tell...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with