European squad crowned first Valorant world champions

MANILA, Philippines – Going through 16 of the world's best Valorant teams, 12 days of intense map match-ups, Europe's Ascend was crowned first-ever Valorant world champions after a nail-biter of a Grand Finals win against Gambit Esports, 3-2, early Monday morning (Manila time) in Berlin, Germany.

Both teams, which coincidentally were the squads that win over Philippine squad Team Secret, traded the first four maps with a crucial overtime win on the side of Ascend on the fourth map. Riding on the winner's high, Ascend quickly took an early lead on the decider, and it was all they needed to secure a dominant 13-8 to clinch the first world trophy.

The inaugural Valorant Champions Grand Finals had no live audience but was able to reach more than a million concurrent views through its different media platforms.

Though the season has ended, Valorant has teased what is to come in 2022 for Valorant esports. One major change is what Valorant calls "an improved season structure" with two instead of three stages of the Valorant Challengers Tour and Valorant Masters. The move pushes forward Valorant Champions at the end of 2022's third quarter, giving Valorant a chance to host off-season tournaments and a new event highlighting the strength of women in Valorant esports in the final quarter of the year.

During the 2021 season, Valorant Game Changers was a year-long program with the goal of creating new opportunities and exposure for women seeking to participate in Valorant esports. Come 2022, Valorant Game Changers will take center stage in the hopes to showcase the best women's teams in competitive Valorant.