Pagdanganan, Ardina clinch full LPGA status

MANILA, Philippines – No more coming across on the reserved list or trying their luck at Monday qualifiers. For the 2022 LPGA Tour season, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina will be busy as bees.

This after Pagdanganan coasted to a remarkable joint 10th finish and Ardina barged into the coveted Top 45-plus-ties group with a brave run of pars for a pair of 71s at the close of the grueling eight-round Q-Series in Alabama Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

With full membership status, the duo will now join world No. 8 and fellow ICTSI-backed Yuka Saso in next year’s Tour, which has lined up a record $85.7 million in official total purses across 34 official events, giving the Philippines a record three-pronged threat in the world’s premier circuit.

Sealing her LPGA spot at joint 17th after Round 7, Pagdanganan actually stumbled with three straight bogeys at the Highlands' nine of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Dothan and fell off the standings. But like in her big bounce back from an opening 75 back at the Falls layout of Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama last week, the big-hitting Pinay rebounded with four birdies the rest of the way.

She finished 37-34 and instead jumped to post a joint 10th finish with French Dewi Weber, who fumbled with a 73, at 560, that included rounds of 69-66-69 in Week 1 and 70-71-69 at the Highlands Oaks Club.

Equally impressive was Ardina, who started the last round below the cutoff line at tied 49th but worked her way up with three birdies against two bogeys at Marshwood then parred the last nine holes at Highlands to save a 36-35. She pooled a 570 and finished tied for 41st with Americans Mariah Stackhouse and Katie Yoo, who carded 70 and 74, respectively, Taiwanese Jessica Peng, who shot a 73, and Aussies Sarah Jane Smith and Karis Davidson, who held on despite 76 and 77, respectively.

Ardina and the rest of those who finished 21-45 all received Symetra Tour status.

Korean Na Rin An sizzled with a 66 to pool a 541 and nipped erstwhile leader Pauline Roussin-Bouchard by one for the medal honors. The Frenchwoman blew a five-stroke lead as she groped for a 72 and ended up with a 542 while Thai ace Atthaya Thitikul placed third with a 548 after a 69.

Other notables in the new batch of LPGA Q Series graduates are Japanese Ayaka Furue, who finished seventh at 556 after a 70, Malaysian Kelly Tan, who matched par 72 for joint 12th at 561, Hinako Shibuno, also of Japan, who tied for 20th with Taiwanese amateur Yu Chiang Hou at 564 after 69 and 74, respectively, and top American amateur Gina Kim, who assembled a 569 for joint 35th despite a 76.

Hurdling the Q-Series indeed came as a big relief for Pagdanganan and Ardina, who had to compete under conditional status while going through a number of Monday qualifiers for cracks at LPGA events.

The 24-year-old Pagdanganan, who first earned LPGA Tour status for 2020-21 by finishing tied at 38th in the 2019 LPGA Q-Series, has made the cut in eight of 12 starts on Tour this year, posting one top 15 result. The Tour’s No. 1 in driving distance in 2020 has made $271,990 in career earnings on the LPGA, her best finish being solo third in the 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship at Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Ardina, on the other hand, has made $278,155 in career earnings on Tour. She played in 14 events this year, recording a best tied for 12th in the Women’s PGA Championship, a major.

The 28-year-old shotmaker from Laguna turned pro in 2013 and first earned her LPGA Tour membership by finishing tied at 32nd in the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament for a Priority List Category 17 in 2014.

On Symetra Tour, she earned $207,181, posting a best finish of tied for fifth at the IOA Championship in six events this year. She had 18 top 10 finishes on Symetra, spiked by three runner-up efforts. She has one pro win, the 2020 Ballarat Icons Pro-Am in Australia.

The 2022 LPGA will kick off with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20-23 in Florida with Saso, on the strength of her historic US Women's Open victory, facing the likes of world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the US and Korean ace and Player of the Year Jin Young Ko, among others.

Pagdanganan and Ardina are expected to launch their respective campaigns in the Gainbridge Championship on Jan. 27-30, also in Florida and from there, it will be a busy season for the Philippines' awesome threesome.