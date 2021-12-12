




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Blacklist exceeds expectations, rules Call of Duty World Championship
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 12, 2021 | 9:51pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Blacklist exceeds expectations, rules Call of Duty World Championship
Blacklist thus cemented its dominance over Call of Duty Mobile and will walk away with the Eastern Finals crown and $300,000 (approximately more than P15 million).
Blacklist International Twitter
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tier One Entertainment's Call of Duty Mobile team Blacklist International Ultimate shocked Southeast Asian Call of Duty champions ALMGHTY to win the Call of Duty World Championships-Eastern Finals.



Originally set last July 25, the Call of Duty World Finals was canceled, with the tournament splitting into the Eastern and Western Finals. The Eastern Finals saw teams from South Asia, Middle East, GARENA (Southeast Asia), Japan and China facing off for the East Finals crown.



Coming from the winner's bracket, Blacklist had a twice-to-beat advantage leading to the Grand Finals and having momentum as they earlier defeated the Singaporean team in the Upper Bracket.



Hoping to turn the tides, ALMGHTY was unable to keep up with the Filipino team in game mode Hardpoint, Summit map. Blacklist was able to hold the Singaporeans, 150-84.



In Search & Destroy Raid map, both teams traded rounds but eventually ALMGHTY was able to get one up on Blacklist International Ultimate and took the game 5-6.



The single Domination map Standoff saw an aggressive start for both teams, with leads seesawing between the two but Blacklist International Ultimate increased the lead at the half and eventually took the map, 150-120.



Returning to mode Hardpoint, ALMGHTY pushed back the Filipino team with a early lead but Blacklist International Ultimate Retaliated with a location hold and a comfortable lead of 130-90 but a miscalculation on the side of the Filipinos gave ALMGHTY a break, scoring crucial kills, and the Singaporeans took the map from behind, 134-150.



The final Search & Destroy map saw ALMGHTY take an early 0-4 lead, with everyone thinking that the Filipino squad wasted their twice-to-beat advantage. Blacklist International then retaliated with their own consecutive round wins bringing it close, 3-4. ALMGHTY then put a stop at the streaking Filipinos and came to match point with a decisive counter-attack but Blacklist International Ultimate defied all odds by coming from behind taking three consecutive rounds once more to finish off the nail-bitter series 6-5 and taking home the crown.



Blacklist's Averson "Skerd" Salaya was proclaimed the XPERIA MVP of the tournament with the most kills and most damage.



Blacklist thus cemented its dominance over Call of Duty Mobile and will walk away with the Eastern Finals crown and $300,000 (approximately more than P15 million).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

