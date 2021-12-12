Mindoro, Rizal stun rivals; Nueva Ecija, Bicol prevail

MANILA, Philippines – Mindoro Tamaraws-EOG-Burlington and EMKAI-Rizal Xentromall rocked the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational with pulsating victories over touted opponents on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Tamaraws thwarted the Manila Stars, 80-77, while the Golden Coolers repulsed the GenSan Warriors, 73-66, proving the unpredictability of the 22-team, 13-day tournament welcoming back the fans on a limited basis.

Other games saw the Bicol Volcanoes dump Laguna Krah Asia, 80-68, and the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards subdue Sarangani Province, 99-92.

Assuming leadership responsibilities, Ryusei Koga delivered 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and one block for the Tamaraws, who are now being mentored by Britt Reroma.

"We're lucky in this (victory)," said Reroma, noting they barely had 2 weeks of practice. "To beat a strong team is a good start."

Drawing strength from the memory of his late grandfather (Antonio Geralao), Koga ably orchestrated the plays for the Tamaraws.

"It's my lolo's 40th day (death) today so before the game talagang pinuntahan ko yung puntod niya, nag dasal ako. Super fan ko siya, every game ko noon nanonood siya kaya sabi ko yung game na 'to para sa kaniya," shared Koga, who hit a triple to give Mindoro a breather, 78-73, with 1:46 left.

Mark Neil Cruz answered back with a layup before Brent Paraiso nailed 2 free throws to move Manila to 77-78 with 4.1 seconds to go.

After Manila's John Ray Villanueva gave up a duty foul, James Castro nailed two charities with one second left to seal the outcome for the Tamaraws, whose goal is to advance to the playoffs.

Koga, a former San Beda stalwart like Reroma, was supported by Castro with 17 points and Alvin Baetiong with 13 plus 6 rebounds.

Earlier, the Rizal Golden Coolers leaned on their defense to stun the Warriors.

Responding to new coach Rodney Santos' system, the Golden Coolers stormed ahead, 55-39, and kept the Warriors at bay behind the guns of Adrian Celada and Jordan Rios, who scored 23 and 16, respectively.

"Nagso-sorry nga ako sa mga players because I had to squeeze in my schemes and system in just two weeks," said Santos, who is returning to head coaching after 6 years. "Pagdating lang sa game, dumepensa lang ang gusto ko. Puwede sila magkamali sa opensa pero hindi sa depensa. At the end of the day, yung offense bonus na lang yan."

Hounding GenSan's shooters, the Golden Coolers held the Warriors, skippered by actor Gerald Anderson, to 32.8% shooting from the field.

Recovering from a 65-70 beating it absorbed from Jumbo Plastics Basilan on Saturday, the Volcanoes of coach Aldin Ayo led from start to finish behind the guns of Mark Tallo, Kent Lao and Ralph Tansingco. Tallo scored 18, Lao 14 and Tansingco 10.

Nueva Ecija, with Michael Mabulac, John Paul Sarao, John Bryon Villarias, Justin Gutang and Christopher Bitoon carrying the offensive load, led by as many as 18 (67-49) in completing a wire-to-wire victory.