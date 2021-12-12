Animam ends stint with Serbian squad

MANILA, Philippines – Jack Animam and her Serbian club Radnicki Kragujevac have parted ways, the team announced over the weekend.

The squad said Animam is set to return to the United States, thanking her for a brief but solid campaign in the First Women’s Basketball League of Serbia.

“Thanks to Jack for everything she has done in this short time, she was one of the most important players in the senior team,” said Radnicki after giving Animam a simple sendoff.

Radnicki did not disclose the reason for Animam's sudden departure or if they would reunite anytime soon other than a wish for the Filipina’s recovery.

Animam has not played for Radnicki in the past two games and though there’s no official word on her health status, reports have cited an apparent knee injury as the reason for her absence.

“We wish her a speedy recovery. No goodbyes, just see you,” added Radnicki, which slid to 4-6 without Animam.

The 6-foot-5 Animam, after signing last August as the first Pinay player in Serbia, impressed with a double-double average of 20.0 points and 14.3 rebounds in eight games before her injury.

Animam, 23, has not commented as of press time on the major development of her budding career highlighted by multiple championships with NU in the UAAP, Gilas and Shih Hsin University in Taiwan.