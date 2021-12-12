




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Frustration for Filipino boxers in Probellum: Evolution tilt in Dubai
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 12, 2021 | 3:29pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Frustration for Filipino boxers in Probellum: Evolution tilt in Dubai
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – What was expected to be a romp by Filipino boxers in Probellum: Evolution at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Sunday turned into frustration.



With John Riel Casimero unable to defend his WBO bantamweight belt versus Briton Paul Butler due to medical concerns, it was up to Jayson Mama and Donnie Nietes to carry the torch for the country.



Unfortunately, Mama lost in his challenge to Englishman Sunny Edwards for his IBF Flyweight crown with a unanimous decision loss after 12 rounds (117-110, 118-109, 118-109). 



Edwards (17-0, 4 KOs) was able to bounce back after Mama landed a stinging jab in the second round that cut him. 



The 25-year-old Edwards dominated the rest of the way to secure the win over Mama (16-1, 9 KOs).



"In the second round my right eye was completely covered in blood at one point, but I'm a warrior and came through it," said Edwards. Mama is a great fighter and a great contender, and I'm sure his time will come in the future.



“I'm sorry I didn't get the win; I did my best but it wasn't enough” graciously offered Mama after the fight. “Sunny Edwards is smart and fast, but next time I will come back stronger. I promise you all I will go back to the Philippines and train hard for the next opportunity." 



In what was a controversial decision, Donnie Nietes drew with Norbelto Jimenez after 10 rounds (96-94 Nietes, 96-94 Jimenez, 95-95).



Nietes (43-1-6, 23 knockouts) and challenger Jimenez (30-9-6, 16 knockouts) not only traded punches but also won rounds. 



After 10 hard-fought rounds, confusion struck as Jimenez thought it was a 12-round contest, but it was only scheduled for 10, and the fight headed to the scorecards.



The judges couldn't split the two men, with scores of 96-94 Nietes, 96-94 Jimenez, and 95-95 — meaning the bout ended in a draw, with Nietes keeping hold of his belt in the process.



"I felt I controlled it from the first round, then in the seventh round he was running around the ring," said Nietes. "I noticed that he fights really dirty. I'm 39 years old, and the key to this game is discipline. I was able to make it out of the last round as still the champion. It depends on the promoter if they want to schedule a rematch."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire hopes to continue resurgence with win over Gaballo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire hopes to continue resurgence with win over Gaballo


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Nonito Donaire Jr. looked impressive with a sensational early knockout in a WBC bantamweight title fight earlier this year,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The gesture delighted the host and members of the press to see the moment between two opponents.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
China warned Western nations on Thursday they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero misses weight, out of Dubai card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero misses weight, out of Dubai card


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com just learned that John Riel Casimero did not make weight for his upcoming World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA fans get green light in Quezon City, Pasay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA fans get green light in Quezon City, Pasay


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
An excited PBA is ready to give basketball-hungry fans a Christmas treat as it reopens its doors to a live audience starting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Animam ends stint with Serbian squad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Animam ends stint with Serbian squad


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jack Animam and her Serbian club Radnicki Kragujevac have parted ways, the team announced over the weekend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frustration for Filipino boxers in Probellum: Evolution tilt in Dubai
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frustration for Filipino boxers in Probellum: Evolution tilt in Dubai


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
What was expected to be a romp by Filipino boxers in Probellum: Evolution at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Azkals overpower Timor Leste
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Needing to win big, the embattled Philippine Azkals responded and demolished Timor Leste, 7-0, to stay afloat in the AFF Suzuki Cup yesterday at the National Stadium in Singapore.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Knights, Royals shine in MPBL opener
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Former champion San Juan-Go For Gold AICC and Iloilo United Royals scored big wins against different opponents for early pool leads in the Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational opener at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Delarmino strikes
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philip Delarmino added his name to the list of world champions the country has produced this year after he ruled the featherweight division of the International Federation of Muay Thai Association World Championships...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with