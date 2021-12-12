Frustration for Filipino boxers in Probellum: Evolution tilt in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines – What was expected to be a romp by Filipino boxers in Probellum: Evolution at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Sunday turned into frustration.

With John Riel Casimero unable to defend his WBO bantamweight belt versus Briton Paul Butler due to medical concerns, it was up to Jayson Mama and Donnie Nietes to carry the torch for the country.

Unfortunately, Mama lost in his challenge to Englishman Sunny Edwards for his IBF Flyweight crown with a unanimous decision loss after 12 rounds (117-110, 118-109, 118-109).

Edwards (17-0, 4 KOs) was able to bounce back after Mama landed a stinging jab in the second round that cut him.

The 25-year-old Edwards dominated the rest of the way to secure the win over Mama (16-1, 9 KOs).

"In the second round my right eye was completely covered in blood at one point, but I'm a warrior and came through it," said Edwards. Mama is a great fighter and a great contender, and I'm sure his time will come in the future.

“I'm sorry I didn't get the win; I did my best but it wasn't enough” graciously offered Mama after the fight. “Sunny Edwards is smart and fast, but next time I will come back stronger. I promise you all I will go back to the Philippines and train hard for the next opportunity."

In what was a controversial decision, Donnie Nietes drew with Norbelto Jimenez after 10 rounds (96-94 Nietes, 96-94 Jimenez, 95-95).

Nietes (43-1-6, 23 knockouts) and challenger Jimenez (30-9-6, 16 knockouts) not only traded punches but also won rounds.

After 10 hard-fought rounds, confusion struck as Jimenez thought it was a 12-round contest, but it was only scheduled for 10, and the fight headed to the scorecards.

The judges couldn't split the two men, with scores of 96-94 Nietes, 96-94 Jimenez, and 95-95 — meaning the bout ended in a draw, with Nietes keeping hold of his belt in the process.

"I felt I controlled it from the first round, then in the seventh round he was running around the ring," said Nietes. "I noticed that he fights really dirty. I'm 39 years old, and the key to this game is discipline. I was able to make it out of the last round as still the champion. It depends on the promoter if they want to schedule a rematch."