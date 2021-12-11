Bacolod, San Juan, Iloilo grab lead in Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational

MANILA, Philippines — All-Star Bacolod Ballers clawed back from a deep pit to stun the Bacoor Strikers, 73-71, and join the San Juan Knights and the Iloilo United Royals on top of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Invitational on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Trailing by as many as 16 points, 23-39, the Ballers drew spark from Ichie Altamirano to surge ahead at 68-60 before outplaying the Strikers in the closing minute through JK Casino.

Altamirano, a 5-foot-11 guard from San Sebastian College, emerged as Bacolod's lone twin-digit scorer with 12 points apart from posting 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 assist in 22 minutes and 17 seconds of play.

The other Ballers, with Casino chipping in 9 points and 8 assists, also contributed with only 1 of the 12 fielded by coach Alex Angeles failing to score.

"We may not be strong on paper, but we make sure to work hard in practice, said Angeles, who cited their defense as the key to victory.

Led by Orlan Wamar and reinforced by Mapua Cardinals, the Knights dominated the Valenzuela Carga Backload Solutions, 97-64, throughout to prove their readiness for another title run in the country's top regional league.

Belying his 5-foot-6 height, Wamar poured 20 points, including 5 of his 7 triples, as the Knights, the Datu Cup champions pulled away by halftime, 47-26 at halftime.

Although they've been tagged as among the favorites, San Juan coach Randy Alcantara refused to be lulled into complacency.

"We don't want to put it (favorite) into our heads. We need to work for it."

Jason Melano contributed 11 points and 8 rebounds while Arvin Gamboa, a 6-foot-4 Cardinal, added 11 points, 2 assists, and 1 block for San Juan.

The United Royals met stiff resistance from the Negros Muscovados, the MPBL's newest team, before nailing an 83-77 triumph in the inaugural game of the 22-team, 13-day tournament being bankrolled by Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascarinas.

Veteran Chito Jaime tallied 18 points for Ilolo, which also got 12 each from Aaron Jeruta and Donald Gaimaru, 11 from Galo Vito, and 10 from John Paul Maguilano.

The Muscovados drew 19 points from Jafet Claridad, 13 points and 12 rebounds from Ritcer Santillan, and 12 points and 12 rebounds from Jycee Adjel.