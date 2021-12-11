Azkals destroy Timor Leste 7-0 to ignite Suzuki Cup bid

Seven players scored for the Philippine Azkals against Timor Leste to breathe life into their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign in Singapore on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals fanned their hopes of a deep run in the 2020 Suzuki Cup with a redeeming 7-0 demolition of Timor Leste in Singapore on Saturday.

After a disappointing 1-2 loss against the hosts on Wednesday, the Azkals upped their gear with a spot in the knockout rounds at stake.

Seven Filipino booters found the back of the net, highlighted by Bienvenido Marañon's debut goal as an Azkals player, as the Philippines rose to second place in Group A's standings.

They overtook Thailand with a superior goal difference.

The Thais have a game against Myanmar Saturday that has yet to be played as of press time.

Of note is that the 7-0 scoreline is just one goal shy of the Azkals' most lopsided win in program history. An 8-0 win over Cambodia in the 2013 Challenge Cup Qualifiers in Manila remain the biggest win for the Azkals.

It is, however, the Azkals' biggest margin of victory in the Suzuki Cup. Their erstwhile record was 4-0 against Indonesia in 2014.

Martin Steuble opened the floodgates for the Azkals at the 21st minute when he scored from outside the goalbox.

Amin Nazari, who scored the Philippines' lone goal against Singapore, doubled the lead after 34 minutes of action, converting on a cross from skipper Stephan Schrock.

Not long after, Angel Guirado headed in the Philippines third goal just two minutes after Nazari's to begin the rout.

Patrick Reichelt and Jesper Nyholm added two more goals before the halftime whistle, 5-0.

Then came Marañon's goal on a follow up in added time for a commanding 6-0 lead after the first 45 minutes.

The Azkals second stringers then came on in the second half.

Timor Leste, with the game virtually decided, came out a little more aggressive after the break and went up more.

But the Azkals defense remained intact to deny any real danger.

Kevin Ingreso then put on the icing on the cake for the Azkals with a goal in the 78th minute.

Azkals play powerhouse Thailand next on Tuesday, December 14.