Quizon, De Guzman on collision course ion Philippine chess championships
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 11, 2021 | 3:44pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Quizon, De Guzman on collision course ion Philippine chess championships
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The 2021 Philippine National Championships is fast shaping up into an interesting duel between one of the country’s young and brightest talents — Daniel Quizon — and one of the old guards in Philippine chess — Ricky de Guzman.



The 17-year-old Quizon turned back Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna while the 60-year-old de Guzman stunned top seed IM Paulo Bersamina to stay at first and second, respectively, after four rounds of action at the Solea Hotel and Resort in Mactan, Cebu.



Quizon needed to give up his queen for a rook, a bishop and three pawns to hammer out a 53-move win of his King’s Indian showdown with Frayna while de Guzman outplayed Bersamina in the endgame for a 72-move victory of a Queen’s Gambit.



Quizon has a perfect four points while de Guzman 3.5 in this six-day, 11-round meet sponsored by PSC chair William Ramirez, POC president Abraham Tolentino, NCFP president Prospero Pichay, Jr, Chess Movement, Inc. chair Ariel Potot, PCSO general manager Royina Garma and Atty. Roel Canobas.



The two though would have to wait until the seventh round today to decide who seizes the best chance at claiming the top purse worth P80,000 and a berth to next year’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and 2023 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand.



Quizon, who is being groomed to become the country’s next Wesley So, claimed wins at the expense of IMs John Marvin Miciano and Joel Pimentel and GM Darwin Laylo, one of the former’s mentors.



For de Guzman, a former Asian Juniors champion who played for the country in three World Chess Olympiads less than three decades ago, his early success here was proof that age doesn’t matter as he also pulled the rug from under IMs Michael Concio, Jr (17), Joel Pimentel (30) and now Bersamina (23).



Other fourth round results saw GM Joey Antonio drawing with Miciano in 39 moves of a Petroff Defense; IM Ronald Dableo splitting the point with Concio in 31 moves of a Pirc Defense; and Laylo and Pimentel halving the point in 30 moves of a Gruenfeld.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

