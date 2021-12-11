




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
No weight problems for Donaire, Gaballo
                        

                           
Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
December 11, 2021 | 3:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
No weight problems for Donaire, Gaballo
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. and challenger Reymart Gaballo pose after making weight.
Showtime Sports
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Unlike his fellow Filipino who is also a champion in the stacked 118-pound division, Nonito Donaire Jr. breezed past the scales to ensure that his WBC bantamweight title defense against compatriot Reymart Gaballo is a go at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



Donaire, 39, continued to defy Father Time as he tipped the scales at 117.2 pounds — a testament to the hard work he has put in over the years — in a bid to defend the world championship he originally won more than a decade ago, lost along the way, and later regained in his last fight in May this year.



In contrast, Donaire’s fellow bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero, who was originally set to defend the WBO version of the crown, couldn’t fulfil his end of the bargain. The 31-year-old Casimero failed to make weight, effectively removing himself from his title defense against the UK’s Paul Butler in Dubai and putting his ownership of the belt in jeopardy. 



For his part, Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs), who had reached as high as the featherweight division (126 pounds), barely had trouble hurdling the bantamweight scales and expressed his readiness against Gaballo.



“I feel great, man. I feel amazing. We're very ready for this fight. Just prepared. 100 percent,” said the Filipino-American fighter, who will make the first defense of the title he regained from Frenchman Nordine Oubaali via a vintage knockout victory also at the same venue about seven months ago.



The undefeated Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs) weighed in at 117 pounds, later on stressing his gratefulness for the chance to face his “idol” in Donaire. 



“It's a dream to fight someone's idol in the ring,” the Filipino prospect said in a report by Los Angeles-based ABS-CBN correspondent Steve Angeles.



Donaire and Gaballo had been nothing but cordial and respectful to each other throughout fight week, with the former even helping the latter translate during the final press conference the other day.



But by opening bell today, the courtesies would be thrown out of the window as they try to knock each other’s heads off in this rare all-Filipino title clash.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      NONITO DONAIRE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The gesture delighted the host and members of the press to see the moment between two opponents.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire hopes to continue resurgence with win over Gaballo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire hopes to continue resurgence with win over Gaballo


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Nonito Donaire Jr. looked impressive with a sensational early knockout in a WBC bantamweight title fight earlier this year,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero misses weight, out of Dubai card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero misses weight, out of Dubai card


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com just learned that John Riel Casimero did not make weight for his upcoming World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero issued show cause by WBO as Butler-Agbeko interim bout gets green light
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero issued show cause by WBO as Butler-Agbeko interim bout gets green light


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
John Riel Casimero is still the World Boxing Organization bantamweight champion. For now.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Benjie Paras tells son Andre to 'just enjoy' PBA career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Benjie Paras tells son Andre to 'just enjoy' PBA career


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
As Andre's team Blackwater Bossing struggles with infamy as the squad with the longest losing streak in league history, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Curry, Durant help Warriors pull away from Mavs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curry, Durant help Warriors pull away from Mavs


                              

                                                                  By Schuyler Dixon |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Kevin Durant added 25 and the Golden State Warriors pulled away from the winless Dallas Mavericks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wade asks to come off bench for Cavs; Smith starting again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wade asks to come off bench for Cavs; Smith starting again


                              

                                                                  By Tom Withers |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
When he signed with the Cavaliers, Dwyane Wade promised his ego wouldn't get in the way. It wasn't just talk.
...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wiggins hits game-winning 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Wolves over Thunder
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wiggins hits game-winning 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Wolves over Thunder


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Andrew Wiggins banked in a 3-pointer from a few steps inside halfcourt as time expired to give the Minnesota Timberwolves...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Griffin scores 29 as Clippers rout Lakers; Lonzo Ball deflated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Griffin scores 29 as Clippers rout Lakers; Lonzo Ball deflated


                              

                                                                  By Greg Beacham |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Blake Griffin scored 29 points, DeAndre Jordan added 14 points and 24 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers spoiled Lonzo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Westbrook opens season with triple-double as Thunder rip Knicks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Westbrook opens season with triple-double as Thunder rip Knicks


                              

                                                                  By Cliff Brunt |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Much has changed about the Thunder. One thing hasn't — Russell Westbrook still gets triple-doubles.


                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nets' Lin expected to miss season with right knee injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nets' Lin expected to miss season with right knee injury


                              

                                                                  By Adry Torres |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin is expected to miss the rest of the season after rupturing the patella tendon in his right...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with