Pagdanganan zeroes in on LPGA card; Ardina stays in hunt

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan came through with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 5 of Highlands, highlighting a big rally from a three-over card to a 71 and into joint 17th even as Dottie Ardina kept digging in her backdoor bid despite a 73 in Round 6 of the Q-Series at the Robert Trent Jones Highlands Oaks Golf Club in Dotham, Alabama Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan’s bid to improve on her joint 18th ranking faced a major hitch as she stumbled with two bogeys and a double bogey in a five-hole stretch from No. 12 of Marshwood that put to naught an opening birdie on No. 10. But a birdie on the par-3 17th somewhat put her back on track and that "lucky" eagle and another birdie on No. 7 netted her a 33-38 card.

With a 420 aggregate after six rounds, including a 279 in Week 1, the ICTSI-backed ace did improve to joint 17th, well within the Top 45-plus-ties target heading to the final 36 holes of the two-part qualifiers.

Ardina, meanwhile, birdied her remaining hole in the suspended Round 5 play due to darkness to shoot a 69, but stumbled with three bogeys in the first four holes of Round 6 at Highlands to fall way behind the projected cutoff score.

But birdies on Nos. 5 and 13 and a couple of up-and-down pars steered Ardina back to joint 55th with a 429, just two strokes behind four players at joint 43rd with 427 totals.

That ensures a spirited battle for the coveted slots in the last two rounds of the grueling elims that likewise put emphasis on the bidders’ stamina and mental toughness. Only four strokes separate 16 players battling it out for the last 18 slots or so.

But Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Korean Na Rin An and Thai Atthaya Thitikul have all but secured their cards with the Frenchwoman firming up her bid for medal honors with an impressive 27-under 403 total after a 68 marked by eight birdies and marred by a double bogey and two bogeys.

Roussin-Bouchard hiked her lead to two over Na, who carded a 69 for a 405, while Thitikul also shot a 69 for a 408.

Japanese Ayaka Furue and Hinako Shibuno also moved closer to claiming their LPGA status after a pair of 69s for fifth and joint seventh with 414 and 416, respectively.

The big-hitting Pagdanganan kept the momentum of her Round 5 rally (70) with a birdie on No. 10 but lost her touch and rhythm just as quickly, leading to two bogeys and a double bogey that dropped her to a share of 30th.

Facing a major foldup, she regrouped and hit a key birdie on No. 17, ran off five pars then came through with that lucky pitch that dropped in. Another birdie on No. 7 put her at 10-under overall although she missed turning in a lower output with a flubbed birdie chance on the par-5 ninth.

Ardina, meanwhile, found herself in a bind with those early miscues but, like Pagdanganan, she found a way to strike back, shooting two birdies and a slew of pars to wheel back into contention.

But she needs to toughen up and dish out her best in the last 36 holes at Highlands and Marshwood to salvage a spot in the Top 45 and join reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso in the world’s premier ladies circuit next year.