Casimero issued show cause by WBO as Butler-Agbeko interim bout gets green light

MANILA, Philippines – John Riel Casimero is still the World Boxing Organization Bantamweight champion.

For now.

Unable to defend his title to British fighter Paul Butler on Sunday (Manila time), December 12, in Probellum: Evolution in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, due to gastritis (he did not attend the weigh in and was rushed to the American Hospital), he was issued a Show Cause notice by the WBO.

As he did not make the weigh in, Casimero was not yet stripped of the title pending his show cause. He was given 10 days to provide medical proof of his condition.

Joseph Agbeko, the 10th ranked Ghanaian fighter who was on standby, readily accepted the fill-in slot to battle Butler despite the extremely short notice.

“On Thursday, December 9, 2021, the WBO confirmed receipt of email correspondence on behalf of Probellum’s Chief Legal Officer, Mr. Harrison Whitman indicating that approximately at 2:00 a.m. local time in Dubai, UAE, you were admitted to the American Hospital Dubai in Dubai, UAE,” wrote Luis Batista-Salas, chairman of the WBO Championship Committee via official letter to Casimero’s camp.

Added Batista-Salas, “In light of your alleged medical condition and unavailability to participate in the WBO Championship bout against Butler, Probellum informed the WBO that current number 10 rated WBO Bantamweight Contender, Joseph Agbeko is ready, willing and able to participate against Butler. Therefore, Mr. Whitman seeks authorization to grant sanction approval for the WBO Bantamweight Championship Title between Butler & Agbeko.”

“Having considered the aforementioned circumstances, and the conditions stated in the Casimero/Butler purse bid proceeding minutes dated Thursday, October 7, 2021, this Committee will authorize sanction for an Interim WBO Bantamweight Championship Contest of Butler/Agbeko. Nevertheless, you (Casimero) are hereby ordered to show cause within the next 10 days upon issuance of this letter to submit a medical certification by institution which you were admitted for medical treatment as well as your medical record pertaining to such admittance at the American Hospital Dubai in Dubai, UAE.

“Wherefore, you are hereby forewarned that failure to comply with the conditions set forth herein will result in the Committee declaring the WBO Bantamweight Championship “Vacant”, “Ipso Facto” without further notice, citation, or hearing and with the Committee elevating the winner of the Interim of the WBO World Championship bout between Butler & Agbeko to full status as the WBO Bantamweight Champion accordingly.”

Despite Casimero’s absence, the title bout between Jayson Mama and IBF flyweight titlist Sunny Edwards remains on course, as will the Donnie Nietes-Norbelto Jimenez clash.

Probellum-Evolution will be televised locally by Tap Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application.