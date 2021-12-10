




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Quizon seizes top spot in Philippine Chess Championships
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 3:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Quizon seizes top spot in Philippine Chess Championships
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Derailed by the pandemic, Daniel Quizon has resumed his Grandmaster title bid by zooming straight to the top of the 2021 Philippine National Chess Championships after two rounds.



Quizon, 17, turned back fellow International Masters John Marvin Miciano Thursday night and Joel Pimentel Friday to seize the top spot with two points, or half a point ahead of IMs Ricky de Guzman and Paulo Bersamina at the posh Solea Hotel and Resort in Mactan, Cebu.



Quizon would need to gain the last two of the three norms needed and reach the 2500-rating plateau to become a full-pledged GM.



He currently has one result and a 2324 rating.



But with a strong performance in this 11-round event, the Dasmarinas, Cavite native could gain important rating points and enough confidence to embark on another international campaign to earn the elusive GM title after a two-year delay due to the pandemic.



“Gusto ko talaga maging GM. Sana masimulan ko na ulet ang kampanya ko (I really want to become a GM. I hope to get my campaign started again,” said the Southeast Asian Games and World Cup veteran.



After winning on time against Miciano the night before, Quizon followed it up by grinding out a marathon 83-move win over Pimentel of a Gruenfeld duel.



He was hoping to keep his lofty perch with another good result against GM Darwin Laylo — the former’s mentor — in the third round at press time.



Breathing down Quizon’s neck were de Guzman and Bersamina, who split the point with Allan Pason and IM Michael Concio, Jr., another GM candidate, respectively.



Other results saw Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna drawing with IM Ronald Dableo in 23 moves of a French duel, Laylo splitting the point with Miciano in 59 moves of a Dutch Defense, and GM Joey Antonio smashing IM Jan Emmanuel Reyes in 43 moves of a Ruy Lopez.



The winner in this 11-round event will earn a spot to the national team seeing action in next year’s Hanoi Southeast Games and the 2023 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand apart from the top purse worth P80,000.



This six-day tournament backed by PSC chair Butch Ramirez, NCFP president Butch Pichay, POC president Bambol Tolentino, Chess Movement, Inc. chair Dr. Ariel Potot, PCSO general manager Royina Gaerma and Atty. Roel Canobas.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
China warned Western nations on Thursday they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Harper’s son open to play for Gilas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper’s son Ronald Jr. hopes to someday play for Gilas, an item in his bucket list, and his Filipina mother Maria Pizarro said recently it would be a dreamcome true for the 6-6 Rutgers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gesture delighted the host and members of the press to see the moment between two opponents.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao rules out boxing return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao rules out boxing return


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao has stressed that he is done with boxing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am Harper Jr. hits buzzer-beater from halfcourt as Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am Harper Jr. hits buzzer-beater from halfcourt as Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Harper Jr., who said he was open to playing for Gilas Pilipinas, hit the Hail Mary shot from the Rutgers logo to upset Purdue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Chooks-MPBL set for 4-game debut as pro league
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chooks-MPBL set for 4-game debut as pro league


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) ushers in a new era as the country’s latest professional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Timor Leste
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Timor Leste


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines badly needs to get a win when they face Timor Leste in Group A action of the 2021 Suzuki Cup on Saturday at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quizon seizes top spot in Philippine Chess Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quizon seizes top spot in Philippine Chess Championships


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Derailed by the pandemic, Daniel Quizon has resumed his Grandmaster title bid by zooming straight to the top of the 2021 Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rolando Dy out to reclaim Brave CF top contender spot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rolando Dy out to reclaim Brave CF top contender spot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino fighter Rolando Dy aims to regain lost ground as he guns for nothing less than a victory against Serbian Slobodan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'It Takes Two', 'Forza Horizon 5' win big at 2021 Game Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'It Takes Two', 'Forza Horizon 5' win big at 2021 Game Awards


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Action-adventure game It Takes Two and racing game Forza Horizon 5 were the big winners in the recently concluded 2021 Game...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with