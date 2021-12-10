Quizon seizes top spot in Philippine Chess Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Derailed by the pandemic, Daniel Quizon has resumed his Grandmaster title bid by zooming straight to the top of the 2021 Philippine National Chess Championships after two rounds.

Quizon, 17, turned back fellow International Masters John Marvin Miciano Thursday night and Joel Pimentel Friday to seize the top spot with two points, or half a point ahead of IMs Ricky de Guzman and Paulo Bersamina at the posh Solea Hotel and Resort in Mactan, Cebu.

Quizon would need to gain the last two of the three norms needed and reach the 2500-rating plateau to become a full-pledged GM.

He currently has one result and a 2324 rating.

But with a strong performance in this 11-round event, the Dasmarinas, Cavite native could gain important rating points and enough confidence to embark on another international campaign to earn the elusive GM title after a two-year delay due to the pandemic.

“Gusto ko talaga maging GM. Sana masimulan ko na ulet ang kampanya ko (I really want to become a GM. I hope to get my campaign started again,” said the Southeast Asian Games and World Cup veteran.

After winning on time against Miciano the night before, Quizon followed it up by grinding out a marathon 83-move win over Pimentel of a Gruenfeld duel.

He was hoping to keep his lofty perch with another good result against GM Darwin Laylo — the former’s mentor — in the third round at press time.

Breathing down Quizon’s neck were de Guzman and Bersamina, who split the point with Allan Pason and IM Michael Concio, Jr., another GM candidate, respectively.

Other results saw Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna drawing with IM Ronald Dableo in 23 moves of a French duel, Laylo splitting the point with Miciano in 59 moves of a Dutch Defense, and GM Joey Antonio smashing IM Jan Emmanuel Reyes in 43 moves of a Ruy Lopez.

The winner in this 11-round event will earn a spot to the national team seeing action in next year’s Hanoi Southeast Games and the 2023 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand apart from the top purse worth P80,000.

This six-day tournament backed by PSC chair Butch Ramirez, NCFP president Butch Pichay, POC president Bambol Tolentino, Chess Movement, Inc. chair Dr. Ariel Potot, PCSO general manager Royina Gaerma and Atty. Roel Canobas.