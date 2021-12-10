'It Takes Two', 'Forza Horizon 5' win big at 2021 Game Awards

It Takes Two won the coveted prize of 'Game of The Year' plum, while Deathloop took home the Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction awards.

MANILA, Philippines — Action-adventure game It Takes Two and racing game Forza Horizon 5 were the big winners in the recently concluded 2021 Game Awards.

Considered the Oscars of the gaming community, the 2021 Game Awards went back to an in-person ceremony that honored the best of video games the past year. The event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Unlike the previous year where it simultaneously occurred in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo, host and producer Geoff Keighley opted for an in-person event with strict safety protocols in place.

Winning the coveted "Game of The Year" award was Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts' It Takes Two, an action-adventure game that follows couple Cody and May as they try to return to their human bodies after somehow getting magically trapped as their daughter's dolls. The game was won Best Family Game and Best Multiplayer Game.

Racing game Forza Horizon 5 by Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios also took home three awards, Best Sports/Racing Game, Best Audio Design, and Innovation in Accessibility.

Deathloop, a first-person shooter game by Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks, racked up the most nominations (nine in total) but only took home two: Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction.

Other big winners of the night are Riot Games' League of Legends winning Best Esports Game as well as the 2021 League of Legends World Championship winning the Best Esports Event. Popular open-world, action role-playing game Genshin Impact won Best Mobile Game while Square Enix's Final Fantasy XIV won Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support.