UK's Butler 'not afraid' of Casimero

MANILA, Philippines – Englishman Paul Butler declared he won’t back down when he clashes with Filipino John Riel Casimero for the WBO bantamweight title on the historic Probellum Revolution card at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai Sunday.

Butler (33-2, 15 KOs) challenges Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) on a stacked card where the former’s compatriot Sunny Edwards will defend his IBF flyweight title against another Filipino in the undefeated Jayson Mama.

The Englishman will have his hands full against the top-rated Casimero, who won the world title in 2019 by knocking out Zolani Tete. Casimero continued to gain momentum when he outpointed Guillermo Rigondeaux earlier this year.

“He's (Casimero) is a world champion in a very hot division and I'm not expecting an easy night,” noted Butler. “But I've got myself put into the mandatory position and it's the fight I wanted. I've worked hard over all these years for it. I've trained for the best Casimero possible. I've watched tape and studied him well. We know he's dangerous and he hits hard, and everybody talks about him being a monster and a knockout merchant, but it will be the best Paul Butler in there on Saturday.”

"I am not scared of anybody. Casimero has got two arms, two legs, and eats and drinks the same as me," said Butler. "I haven't shied away from this. It is a fight that I'm excited for and I believe that I'll win.”

A third Filipino will be in the cards as four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes faces Norbelto Jimenez for the WBO International super flyweight title.

The card will be televised on Tap Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application). For inquiries on watching this momentous year-ending event for Filipino sports and boxing, one can go to the Tap Go Facebook page for more details or call their cable provider on how to avail of the Tap Sports channel.