




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
UK's Butler 'not afraid' of Casimero
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 12:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
UK's Butler 'not afraid' of Casimero
John Riel Casimero will put his WBO bantamweight belt on the line against Paul Butler this Sunday.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Englishman Paul Butler declared he won’t back down when he clashes with Filipino John Riel Casimero for the WBO bantamweight title on the historic Probellum Revolution card at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai Sunday. 



Butler (33-2, 15 KOs) challenges Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) on a stacked card where the former’s compatriot Sunny Edwards will defend his IBF flyweight title against another Filipino in the undefeated Jayson Mama.



The Englishman will have his hands full against the top-rated Casimero, who won the world title in 2019 by knocking out Zolani Tete. Casimero continued to gain momentum when he outpointed Guillermo Rigondeaux earlier this year.



“He's (Casimero) is a world champion in a very hot division and I'm not expecting an easy night,” noted Butler. “But I've got myself put into the mandatory position and it's the fight I wanted. I've worked hard over all these years for it. I've trained for the best Casimero possible. I've watched tape and studied him well. We know he's dangerous and he hits hard, and everybody talks about him being a monster and a knockout merchant, but it will be the best Paul Butler in there on Saturday.”



"I am not scared of anybody. Casimero has got two arms, two legs, and eats and drinks the same as me," said Butler. "I haven't shied away from this.  It is a fight that I'm excited for and I believe that I'll win.”



A third Filipino will be in the cards as four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes faces Norbelto Jimenez for the WBO International super flyweight title.



The card will be televised on Tap Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application). For inquiries on watching this momentous year-ending event for Filipino sports and boxing, one can go to the Tap Go Facebook page for more details or call their cable provider on how to avail of the Tap Sports channel.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      JOHN RIEL CASIMERO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
China warned Western nations on Thursday they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Harper’s son open to play for Gilas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper’s son Ronald Jr. hopes to someday play for Gilas, an item in his bucket list, and his Filipina mother Maria Pizarro said recently it would be a dreamcome true for the 6-6 Rutgers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao rules out boxing return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao rules out boxing return


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao has stressed that he is done with boxing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gesture delighted the host and members of the press to see the moment between two opponents.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am Harper Jr. hits buzzer-beater from halfcourt as Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am Harper Jr. hits buzzer-beater from halfcourt as Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Harper Jr., who said he was open to playing for Gilas Pilipinas, hit the Hail Mary shot from the Rutgers logo to upset Purdue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'It Takes Two', 'Forza Horizon 5' win big at 2021 Game Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'It Takes Two', 'Forza Horizon 5' win big at 2021 Game Awards


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Action-adventure game It Takes Two and racing game Forza Horizon 5 were the big winners in the recently concluded 2021 Game...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late rallies keep Pagdanganan, Ardina in the mix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late rallies keep Pagdanganan, Ardina in the mix


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina put up a pair of fiery comebacks on opposite nines of the Highland Oaks’ Marshwood...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jazz win 6th straight; Grizzlies spoil LeBron&rsquo;s 100th career triple-double
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jazz win 6th straight; Grizzlies spoil LeBron’s 100th career triple-double


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert got the better of his fellow big man Joel Embiid in their battle en route...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phoenix's Matthew Wright embraces role of facilitator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phoenix's Matthew Wright embraces role of facilitator


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Phoenix Super LPG's Matthew Wright is turning a new leaf as their PBA Governors' Cup campaign began on Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Sofia Frank qualifies for Junior Skating World Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Sofia Frank qualifies for Junior Skating World Championships


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Frank, who ended up in the upper half of the leaderboard among the 42 skaters in the Junior Women Division, thus broke an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with