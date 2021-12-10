




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Late rallies keep Pagdanganan, Ardina in the mix
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 12:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bianca Pagdanganan (L) and Dottie Ardina
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina put up a pair of fiery comebacks on opposite nines of the Highland Oaks’ Marshwood course, with the former gaining a spot jump with a 70 after barely completing her round at dusk and the latter rallying with a two-under card with one hole to play in the suspended Round 5 of the LPGA Q-Series at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Dotham, Alabama Thursday.



Pagdanganan birdied three of the last five holes to complete her stirring fightback before play was halted due to darkness, saving a two-under card for a provisional share of 18th after dropping to a share of 30th after a two-over round in the early going of the start of Week Two of the punishing qualifiers.



Ardina likewise mounted her own rally with four birdies at the front of the par-72 layout although she still had one hole left in a round marred by a double-bogey and two bogeys against two birdies in a fumbling backside start.



With a running two-under card in the day and one-under overall, Ardina moved from joint 62nd after four rounds at the Magnolia Grove’s Falls and Crossings courses in Mobile, Alabama last week to a clubhouse share of 53rd place after the first 18 holes of Week 2.



She stayed three strokes behind the projected cutoff score for the Top 45-plus-ties cast for next year’s LPGA but she hoped to gain another stroke on the par-5 No. 9 at the completion of her round early Friday.



French Pauline Roussin-Bouchard kept her fiery Week 1 form to shoot five birdies in the first 12 holes at Marshwood but dropped a stroke the par-5 No. 16 before play was called off at dusk for a running 23-under total in five rounds.



But Korean Na Rin An put in a more explosive start of five birdies in the first nine holes then added four more against a bogey in the first six holes at the back before play was halted to threaten Roussin-Bouchard with a running 22-under card.



Thai Atthaya Thitikul likewise pressed her bid with seven birdies in the first 13 holes before dropping a stroke on No. 14 for a six-under card and 19-under overall with three holes to play.



Pagdanganan had also hoped to unleash a strong start following a remarkable surge from a faulty start in Week 1 that saw her rally from a share of 70th to joint 19th. But stumbled with back-to-back bogeys from No. 4 to slip to joint 30th.



She birdied the ninth, yielded the stroke on the next but birdied the par-5 No. 11. After two pars, the ICTSI-backed power-hitter gained another stroke on No. 14 then rode on the momentum to close out with back-to-back birdies for a 37-33.



The Univ. of Arizona product gained a spot jump to a share of 18th with a 349 total although a shakeup could happen after the completion of the fifth round early Friday.



Action in Round 6 will shift to the adjacent hazard-laden Highlands course.



Hard-pressed to come up with a solid round to put her back into the thick of things, Ardina, whose campaign is also supported by the world's leading port operator, birdied No. 10 but grappled with a couple of errant shots and ended up with a double bogey on the par-5 11th.



She yielded two more strokes against a birdie in a skid that further dampened her bid to inch back into contention.



But she never got discouraged and made a big turnaround at the front, birdying Nos. 2 and 3, hitting another on the fifth then gaining one more stroke on No, 8 before the horn sounded to stop play in account of darkness.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

