Jazz win 6th straight; Grizzlies spoil LeBronâ€™s 100th career triple-double

Jazz win 6th straight; Grizzlies spoil LeBron’s 100th career triple-double

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz dunks during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz extended their win streak to six games on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) after trouncing on the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-96, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert got the better of his fellow big man Joel Embiid in their battle en route to the win.

Gobert tallied a monster double-double of 21 rebounds and 17 points.

Embiid, meanwhile, had 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.

Gobert was part of a balanced attack by the Jazz that saw eight of their players finish in twin-digit scoring.

Donovan Mitchell was the top scorer with 22 points.

Four players from the bench, including Jordan Clarkson, scored at least 10 points in the lopsided win.

At their most dominant, the Jazz led by as big as 23 points.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies outfought the Los Angeles Lakers, 108-95, as LeBron James tallied his 100th career triple-double.

After a seesaw affair in the first three quarters, Memphis went on a scoring run at the tail-end of the third quarter to run away with the win.

Memphis led by as much as 16 points in the game.

James finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the loss.

Jaren Jackson Jr., for his part, paced the Grizzlies with 25 points.

In the last game of the day, the San Antonio Spurs staved off the Denver Nuggets, 123-111.

Dejounte Murray flirted with the triple-double with 20 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.