Fil-Am Harper Jr. hits buzzer-beater from halfcourt as Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue

MANILA, Philippines — Ron Harper Jr., the Filipino-American son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, hit a halfcourt game-winner for Rutgers University as they upset No. 1 Purdue, 70-68, at the Rutgers Athletic Center in New Jersey on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Harper Jr., who said he was open to playing for Gilas Pilipinas, hit the Hail Mary shot from the Rutgers logo to upset Purdue and handed them their first loss of the season.

RUTGERS UPSETS NO. 1 PURDUE ON A HALF COURT BUZZER-BEATER ???????????? pic.twitter.com/pZ1wtMgPqy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2021

Prior to his game-winner, Harper Jr. also gave Rutgers the lead lead, 67-66 with 13 ticks left to go.

But Trevion Williams answered back for the Boilermakers with three seconds left.

It was the Fil-Am cager who got the last laugh, though, as he put just enough firepower behind his shot to net it in.

Harper Jr. finished with 30 points on an efficient 10-of-15 from the field.

He shot five 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds as Rutgers improved to 5-4.