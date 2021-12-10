Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser

Nonito Donaire Jr. (L) helped his compatriot Reymart Gaballo in translating his statement to the press in a pre-fight press conference ahead of their Saturday clash in Carson, California

MANILA, Philippines — A sign of respect was shown between Filipino fighters Nonito Donaire Jr. and Reymart Gaballo during their pre-fight press conference on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

This as despite locking horns in the ring this weekend for the undisputed WBC bantamweight championship, the compatriots did not forget their Filipino connection.

Related Stories Donaire hopes to continue resurgence with win over Gaballo

Donaire Jr. helped a struggling Gaballo in delivering his statement to the press by translating his message from Filipino to English.

This is simply awesome. Nonito Donaire helps his rival, Reymar Gaballo, to translate in order to give his statement to the press ???????????? pic.twitter.com/r2GnrpW39F — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) December 9, 2021

The gesture delighted the host and members of the press to see the moment between two opponents.

"The respect they have with each other, Nonito Donaire is translating for his opponent. I've never seen anything like that in my life," the host said.

The World Boxing Council themselves saw the interaction and lauded the moment.

"This is simply awesome," they wrote.

Donaire and Gaballo clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).