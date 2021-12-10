




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 10:48am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser
Nonito Donaire Jr. (L) helped his compatriot Reymart Gaballo in translating his statement to the press in a pre-fight press conference ahead of their Saturday clash in Carson, California
Screenshot  /  Showtime Boxing
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A sign of respect was shown between Filipino fighters Nonito Donaire Jr. and Reymart Gaballo during their pre-fight press conference on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



This as despite locking horns in the ring this weekend for the undisputed WBC bantamweight championship, the compatriots did not forget their Filipino connection.





Donaire Jr. helped a struggling Gaballo in delivering his statement to the press by translating his message from Filipino to English.






The gesture delighted the host and members of the press to see the moment between two opponents.



"The respect they have with each other, Nonito Donaire is translating for his opponent. I've never seen anything like that in my life," the host said.



The World Boxing Council themselves saw the interaction and lauded the moment.



"This is simply awesome," they wrote.



Donaire and Gaballo clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

