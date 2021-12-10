Phoenix's Matthew Wright embraces role of facilitator

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Super LPG's Matthew Wright is turning a new leaf as their PBA Governors' Cup campaign began on Thursday.

After what he considered a struggle of a conference for himself in the Philippine Cup, where he averaged 15 points and five assists in 11 games, Wright is taking more of a facilitator role.

"I know that, the team is gonna go as far as I take them, among other people," Wright said after their 103-100 come from behind win over the Terrafirma Dyip.

"But I know, as the face of the team, I can't have a conference like I did last conference... It rubbed off on the whole team and I felt like I was part of the reason why we didn't have a successful conference so I made some changes with my mentality," he added.

Part of the changes, Wright said, was trusting his teammates more with the ball.

It was apparent already in his first game in the conference, where he dished out 10 assists to finish with a double-double with 17 points.

And while he acknowledged his part as floor general, Wright did not miss the chance to credit his teammates for a job well one as well.

"You can make the best passes, [but] if your guys aren't finishing you're not going to get the assist. So give credit to the guys who finished on those passes," he said.

Wright hopes to continue the positive start to the conference when they face the win-hungry Blackwater Bossing on Satuday.