Team Secret falls, ends Cinderella run in Valorant Champions

Team Secret, having missed Masters: Berlin due to issues with travel documents, surprised the world when they were able to hold their own against Masters: Berlin champions Gambit Esports.

MANILA, Philippines — A mere 24 hours after booking a slot to the Valorant Champions quarterfinals, Philippine and Southeast Asian champions Team Secret has been eliminated by European team Ascend.

Unlike other esports tournaments, Valorant Champions is not using the Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket format. Rather a single-elimination bracket — with one defeat ending it all. This was the case with Team Secret as they met their match in Ascend.

Ascend, which was eliminated in the first round of Masters: Berlin, was hungry for a title as they quickly took five rounds in succession in the first map. Team Secret retaliated by taking two rounds, and both teams traded wins come to the switch. The Filipino Team managed another consecutive three-round win, but it was not enough to catch up to the Europeans, who eventually took the map, 13-8.

The second map started the same way, with Ascend hoping to end things quickly and deter a chance for Team Secret to force a decider. Ascend pulled off a five consecutive round win with Team Secret trading back two rounds of their own. But the lead was enough for Ascend as they eventually defeated Team Secret, 13-6.

The final day of Group Stages last December 8 (early morning Manila time) saw what has been dubbed as “SEA-premacy” with two teams from Southeast Asia entering the Top 8, defying all expectations and predictions by analysts and casters.

They end the tournament between fifth and eighth and will take home $40,000 (approximately more than P2 million).