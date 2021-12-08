




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Aces escape Arwind Santos-led Northport in PBA Governors' Cup opener
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 8, 2021 | 5:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Aces escape Arwind Santos-led Northport in PBA Governors' Cup opener
Jeron Teng and the Alaska Aces escaped a Northport Batang Pier comeback to open the 2021 PBA Governors Cup on Wednesday
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Alaska Aces soured a spectacular Northport debut for Arwind Santos after they beat the Batang Pier, 87-85, in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday.



In the opening game of the conference, the Aces had to endure a Northport fight back led by Santos, who scored 12 of the last 16 points for the Batang Pier, after they squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.



Northport actually took the lead, 85-84, with 39 ticks left after a second chance bucket from Greg Slaughter.



But Robert Herndon quickly atoned for his split at the charity stripe before Slaughter's bucket with a turnaround jumper to give Alaska back the lead.



Jeron Teng split at the line to make it just a one-possession game with six seconds remaining.



Robert Bolick missed on the potential game-winner from halfcourt to give Alaska the win.



Oluseyi Ashaolu top-scored for the Aces with a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds.



Player of the Game Teng, meanwhile, scattered 19 points with four boards, three assists and one block.



Santos stuffed the stat sheet in his first game with Northport as he finished with 23 points, seven boards, one assist, three steals and four blocks.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

