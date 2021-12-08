LeBron scores 30 as Lakers get back on track vs Celtics

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to an offensive foul on Dennis Schroder #71 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at Staples Center on December 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers returned to their winning ways at the expense of long-time rivals Boston Celtics, 117-102, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

LeBron James dropped 30 points to lift the Lakers above .500 and help the team improved to 13-12 for the season.

The Lakers outscored the Celtics 31-20 in the third quarter to pull away in the game. They led by as much as 20 points in the lopsided second half.

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis played supporting role to James with 24 and 17 points, respectively.

Davis, for his part, also nabbed 16 rebounds, dished out three assists, and contributed on the defensive end with two steals and two blocks for a well-rounded game.

Jayson Tatum was the bright spot for Boston with his 34 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks ended a three-game skid at the expense of the San Antonio Spurs, 121-109.

RJ Barrett made a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to 32 points to pace the Knicks in the win.

The Knicks also stopped a seven-game losing streak in San Antonio with the win at the AT&T Center.