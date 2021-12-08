Nouri, Sebastian crowned champions of Philippine juniors chess tourney

MANILA, Philippines – FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri and Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian went through contrasting routes to emerge the new champions in the Philippine National Juniors Chess Championships at the PACE in Quezon City Tuesday night.

Nouri, 15, needed to just draw his last two games with Ronald Canino and Israelito Rilloraza to clinch the boy’s title while Sebastian, 15, had to go through the wringer to snatch the girls crown.

Nouri finished with seven points to fend off Adrian Othniel Yulo’s desperate attempt to catch up with the former.

The 13-year-old Yulo won his final round duel with Jeremiah Luis Cruz and wound up at second with 6.5 points.

Sebastian, for her part, smashed Rinoa Mariel Sadey and then saw erstwhile solo leader Ruelle Canino unravel against 2019 title-holder Vic Glysen Derotas to zoom to the top with 7.5 points.

It was a heartbreaking ending for the 13-year-old Canino, who needed just to draw to rule the tournament bankrolled by PSC chair William Ramirez, NCFP president Butch Pichay, POC president Abraham Tolentino and Chess Movement, Inc. chair Ariel Potot.