




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Leylah Fernandez meets tennis great Billie Jean King
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 8, 2021 | 1:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Leylah Fernandez meets tennis great Billie Jean King
Leylah Fernandez (R) and Billie Jean King at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards
Twitter  /  Billie Jean King
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez rubbed shoulders with one of tennis' greats during the Sports Illustrated Awards at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



Fernandez met with Billie Jean King, a former World No. 1 and is considered one of the sport's legends.








The 78-year-old won a whopping 39 grand slams during her time as a tennister in the 60s and 70s.



Also a staunch advocate for gender equality in sports, King posted a photo of her and Fernandez at the awards show.



"Happy to be in the company of so many terrific athletes tonight, including [Leylah Fernandez]," King wrote.



Big winners at the awards show were USA's Suni Lee and Caeleb Dressel, who won Sports Illustrated's Athlete of the Year.



Fernandez, representing Canada but of Filipino and Ecuadorian descent, rose to prominence after a Cinderella run to the Finals of Women's Singles in the 2021 US Open in New York.



The 19-year-old, despite falling to fellow teen star Emma Raducanu in the final, toppled some of the highest ranked players in the tour like Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina and Angelique Keber in her stunning campaign at Flushing Meadows.



Fernandez was also nominated for WTA Most Improved Player of the Year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LEYLAH FERNANDEZ
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cone unveils &lsquo;new&rsquo; Ginebra
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cone unveils ‘new’ Ginebra


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said yesterday as the game evolves, so too will his team unravel “something new”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tap Go to air Casimero, Mama, Nietes fights in Dubai
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tap Go to air Casimero, Mama, Nietes fights in Dubai


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With the world opening up somewhat from the COVID-19 pandemic, so too is boxing gold abroad.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beijing warns US will 'pay the price' for Olympics diplomatic boycott
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beijing warns US will 'pay the price' for Olympics diplomatic boycott


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
China warned on Tuesday the United States would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Padilla's 31 points not enough as UPenn drops fifth straight game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Padilla's 31 points not enough as UPenn drops fifth straight game


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After going down 12 points at halftime, 44-32, the Quakers fell short of a comeback as they dropped to 4-6 for the seaso...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rigodon of players
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
At last count, there were 28 players, excluding imports, who’ll be playing for new teams in the PBA Governors’ Cup starting today. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 LeBron scores 30 as Lakers get back on track vs Celtics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LeBron scores 30 as Lakers get back on track vs Celtics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 30 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Lakers outscored the Celtics 31-20 in the third quarter to pull away in the game. They led by as much as 20 points in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Serena
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Serena


                              

                                 36 minutes ago                              


                                                            
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was among the entries for the Australian Open on Wednesday but women's great Serena Williams was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nouri, Sebastian crowned champions of Philippine juniors chess tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nouri, Sebastian crowned champions of Philippine juniors chess tourney


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri and Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian went through contrasting routes to emerge the new champions in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Durant, Harden spark Nets fightback over Mavs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Durant, Harden spark Nets fightback over Mavs


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
James Harden and Kevin Durant led a late fightback as the Brooklyn Nets overturned a 17-point third-quarter deficit to edge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala cruises past American foe in Orange Bowl opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala cruises past American foe in Orange Bowl opener


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala, seeded second in the Girls' 18 main draw, dispatched the American in quick succession to set up a clash against Czech...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with