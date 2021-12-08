Filipino Formula 1 fans weigh in on Hamilton-Verstappen duel for driver's title

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) and Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton compete in the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah on December 5, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the most thrilling seasons in Formula 1 racing is nearing its conclusion.

With one race left — the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that will be shown live at 9 p.m. Sunday over the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application — Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who are both equal in points accrued from all the races at 369.5, will battle for the driver’s championship.

This will be the 30th time in Formula 1’s 71 years where the title will come down to the final weekend.

Although Hamilton and Verstappen are equal in points, the latter is ahead on wins countback as the Dutchman has nine victories this season to Hamilton’s eight.

Countback is used in the event of a points tie, and is usually decided on the number of wins, second places or the highest position in which the drivers involved have different tallies.

Simply put, for Hamilton to win a record-breaking eighth driver’s championship to surpass Michael Schumacher, he needs to finish above Verstappen.

Filipino Formula 1 fans have weighed in on the duel between the two drivers.

Santiago Dungo opined, “I am a Hamilton fan ever since. Regardless of who wins this season, I can say this is one of the absolute best.”

Media man Aaron Bayato, who also roots for Hamilton, had this to say about Verstappen, “I was disappointed with Max’s driving decisions in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. He is destined and rightfully deserving to be champion this year; the same with Red Bull. I just pray we won’t see another Prost-Senna in 1989, Schumi-Hill in 1994, or Schumi-Villeneuve in 1997. Just pure hard and fair racing.”

Bayato was referring to three down-the-wire finishes between drivers that were both controversial and contentious.

The 1989 Japanese Grand Prix saw then-McLaren teammates Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost fight for the driver’s championship. After a collision that left Prost unable to compete, Senna was able to pit stop and even win the race although he was disqualified. That handed the title to Prost.

The very next year — once more in the Japanese Grand Prix — Senna took out Prost who transferred to Ferrari, but he was still awarded the championship.

It was the same in 1994 when it seemed that Schumacher took out Damon Hill in a collision that led to the latter being asked by his crew to pull out there by handing the championship to the German for his first win.

Nicolas Villaruz is optimistic of Verstappen’s chances: “I think Max will nail it this year. This has been the only time in the Turbo Hybrid era that we might see a legitimate rivalry. Likewise, this could be the ceremonial ‘passing of the torch’ from old to young.”

Noel Yuseco cast his vote for Verstappen albeit with a reason: “Rooting for Max. I don’t want Schumacher’s record to be broken.”

Bayato’s earlier sentiment was echoed by JB Buenviaje: “Turn off all radio communications and let the drivers run the show.”

Summed up Paolo Diaz, “Let them race. Turn off their radios. This type of racing is nothing new to them. This is how they both raced in karts.”

“It’s a classic ending to the season — going down to the last race,” simply put former Kaya footballer Mikee Carrion.