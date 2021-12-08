




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Shiga's Kiefer Ravena visits Philippine embassy in Japan
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 8, 2021 | 9:57am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Shiga's Kiefer Ravena visits Philippine embassy in Japan
Kiefer Ravena (L) of the Shiga Lakestars paid a courtesy call to DCM Robespierre Bolivar of the Philippine Embassy in Japan
Facebook  /  B League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena paid a courtesy call to the Philippine embassy in Japan on Tuesday, as he continues his run as an import in the Japanese B. League.



Ravena, who plays for the Shiga Lakestars, visited deputy chief of mission Robespierre Bolivar in the embassy and gifted him a Lakestars jersey.








"This is sports diplomacy at work — where Filipinos and Japanese foster greater mutual understanding through basketball," said Bolivar.



Ravena is just one of nine Filipino players in the B. League.



Joining him are his brother Thirdy (San-En NeoPhoenix), Gomez de Liano brothers Javi (Ibaraki Robots) and Juan (Earthfriends Tokyo Z), Dwight Ramos (Toyama Grouses), Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex BB), Bobby Ray Parks Jr. (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's), and Matthew Aquino (Shinshu Brave Warriors).



Filipinos are also present in other leagues in Japan, like the V. League in volleyball and football's WE League.



Among the imports are volleyball players Jaja Santiago, Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas, and booters Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

