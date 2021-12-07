




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Panlilio gets fresh term as Philippine basketball president
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 3:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
SBP president Al Panlilio
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Al Panlilio has been reelected as president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), paving way to the federation's full-swing preparation for the hosting of the prestigious FIBA World Cup in 2023.



Senator Sonny Angara and Congressman Robbie Puno have also retained seats as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, with PBA chairman Ricky Vargas being named as SBP vice president.



Manny V. Pangilinan is still the chairman emeritus of the Board of Trustees.



“I’m thankful for the continued vote of confidence from the movers and shakers of the Philippine basketball community,” said Panlilio, who also serves as the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) first vice president.



“It’s time to put in even more work as we traverse through this pandemic while still having our eyes fixed on our co-hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. I’m excited to continue working with the reelected officials and welcome the new members of the SBP’s Board of Trustees," he added on the World Cup hosting with Japan and Indonesia. 



Sonny Barrios (executive Director), Ricky Palou (treasurer), Atty. Marievic Añonuevo (corporate secretary) and Atty. Nathaniel Andrew Uy (assistant corporate secretary) also retained their positions.



Meanwhile, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial along with team governors Bobby Rosales (Terrafirma) and Dicky Bachmann (Alaska) have gained seats in the Board of Trustees representing the PBA and PBA D-League.



Mark Molina (UAAP) and Dax Castellano (NCAA) will also serve in the board made up of representatives from different sectors and associations in the country.



The SBP National Congress and Election, presided by chairman Angara, was held last October before being certified and announced by deputy executive director Butch Antonio.



The set of SBP officials will serve until 2024.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

