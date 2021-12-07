




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Cagayan de Oro teen emerges as surprise contender in national juniors chess tiff
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 3:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Cagayan de Oro teen emerges as surprise contender in national juniors chess tiff
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – A 13-year-old wunderkind from Cagayan de Oro may be the next national junior girls champion.



Ruelle Canino bucked overwhelming odds as she beat older rivals to move on the verge of ruling the girls division of the National Juniors Championships at the PACE center in Quezon City.



Canino, a six-time Asian Age Group Championships gold medalist, outlasted 20-year-old Bea Mendoza in 71 moves of a London System in the eighth and penultimate round to snare the solo lead with seven points.



Erstwhile co-leader Mhage Sebastian, 15, dropped to No. 2 with 6.5 points after she fought to a 35-move draw with 2019 winner Vic Glysen Derotas of a Slav Defense.



It left Canino, who beat Sebastian in the sixth round, the luxury of drawing her final-round game against Derotas to win it all.



If she accomplishes the feat, Canino will be the youngest to win the tournament, which was reminiscent of the achievement of her idol, Wesley So, when the latter emerged the national juniors titlist at age 14 in 2007.



FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri likewise moved on the cusp of ruling the boys’ side as he kept his stranglehold of the lead after seven rounds with six points, or half a point ahead of Adrian Yulo.



The 15-year-old Nouri turned back Christian Olaybal and Ronald Canino, elder brother of Ruelle, the sixth and seventh rounds to zoom to the top.



Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino, and Chess Movement, Inc. chairman Ariel Potot have backed this nine-round event.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist International dominates M3 World Championship group stage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist International dominates M3 World Championship group stage


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Blacklist International reasserted their reputation as favorites in the M3 World Championship, sweeping the group stages Monday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IOC 'respects' US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IOC 'respects' US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it respected the US government's announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tap Go to air Casimero, Mama, Nietes fights in Dubai
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tap Go to air Casimero, Mama, Nietes fights in Dubai


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the world opening up somewhat from the COVID-19 pandemic, so too is boxing gold abroad.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reward for Casimero is Inoue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reward for Casimero is Inoue


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday if WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero retains his crown against England’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Play-to-Earn Games Philippines can be a fun source of income
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Play-to-Earn Games Philippines can be a fun source of income


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Play-to-Earn Games allow players to earn NFTs on the blockchain which can later be traded for cryptocurrency or cash.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Panlilio gets fresh term as Philippine basketball president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Panlilio gets fresh term as Philippine basketball president


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Al Panlilio has been reelected as president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), paving way to the federation's full-swing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic on Serbia team for ATP Cup in Australia, Nadal missing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic on Serbia team for ATP Cup in Australia, Nadal missing


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was named in the Serbia team for the ATP Cup in Sydney in January, after speculation about whether...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Embiid guides 76ers to win over Hornets in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Embiid guides 76ers to win over Hornets in OT


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Joel Embiid scored 43 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers slipped past the Charlotte Hornets, 127-124,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals' Amani Aguinaldo upbeat on Suzuki Cup bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals' Amani Aguinaldo upbeat on Suzuki Cup bid


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Although only 26 years old, the six-foot-tall centerback has tons of experience both domestically and overseas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a calibrated rebuke of China's human...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with