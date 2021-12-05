Niigata, Shiga extend losing streaks in sorry Sunday for Filipinos in B. League

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:18 p.m.) — Both Kobe Paras' Niigata Albirex BB and Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars extended their losing streaks against different opponents in a forgettable showing for Filipinos in the Japan B. League on Sunday.

Niigata and Paras, for their part, continued on their downward spiral as they were sent reeling to their 13th straight loss by the Akita Northern Happinets, 89-58.

It was hardly a competitive affair except for the first minutes of the opening quarter.

At their most dominant, Akita was ahead by a whopping 37 points.

Paras was limited to just five points off of a 1-7 shooting clip. He also had one assist and one block.

Ravena's Shiga, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of a wire-to-wire victory by the Sun Rockers Shibuya, 102-75.

It extended the Lakestars' losing slump to seven.

Ravena also struggled from the field with only four points on a 1-of-8 shooting night.

He logged three assists and two steals in the loss.

Elsewhere, Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses lost to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 80-69.

Against the league's top team, Ramos managed 14 points, two assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Only Juan Gomez de Liano's Earthfriends Tokyo Z in B2 won in the Filipino imports' games on Sunday.

However, Gomez de Liano did not play against Kemark Carino's Aomori Wat's in the Earthfriends' third win.