Javi GDL, Ibaraki fall short of comeback vs Chiba; Parks' Nagoya splits vs Shimane

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino imports Javi Gomez de Liaño and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. both absorbed losses in their respective games on Sunday.

Gomez de Liaño's Ibaraki Robots, for their part, fell short of a comeback against defending champions Chiba Jets, 111-103.

After trailing by as much as 15 points, Ibaraki cut the deficit to as small as four, 105-101, with 55 ticks left in the game.

But Shuta Hara sank a dagger triple in the next possession to give Chiba space anew.

Gomez de Liaño played 13 minutes in the loss and finished with four points and one rebound.

John Mooney paced Chiba with 27 markers and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins were unable to get the sweep against Shimane Susanoo Magic as they stumbled, 94-86.

In the first half, it was neck-and-neck among the two teams as they went into the halftime break in deadlock, 37-all.

But Shimane was able to pull away in the third salvo, leading by twin-digits.

The lead ballooned to as big as 14 points in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Parks finished with 13 points, three assists, and two rebounds for Nagoya.

Reid Travis led Shimane with 25 points and 13 rebounds.