




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Javi GDL, Ibaraki fall short of comeback vs Chiba; Parks' Nagoya splits vs Shimane
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 5, 2021 | 5:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Javi GDL, Ibaraki fall short of comeback vs Chiba; Parks' Nagoya splits vs Shimane
Javi Gomez de Liaño
B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino imports Javi Gomez de Liaño and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. both absorbed losses in their respective games on Sunday.



Gomez de Liaño's Ibaraki Robots, for their part, fell short of a comeback against defending champions Chiba Jets, 111-103.





After trailing by as much as 15 points, Ibaraki cut the deficit to as small as four, 105-101, with 55 ticks left in the game.



But Shuta Hara sank a dagger triple in the next possession to give Chiba space anew.



Gomez de Liaño played 13 minutes in the loss and finished with four points and one rebound.



John Mooney paced Chiba with 27 markers and 12 boards.



Meanwhile, Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins were unable to get the sweep against Shimane Susanoo Magic as they stumbled, 94-86.



In the first half, it was neck-and-neck among the two teams as they went into the halftime break in deadlock, 37-all.



But Shimane was able to pull away in the third salvo, leading by twin-digits.



The lead ballooned to as big as 14 points in the middle of the fourth quarter.



Parks finished with 13 points, three assists, and two rebounds for Nagoya.



Reid Travis led Shimane with 25 points and 13 rebounds.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JAPAN B.LEAGUE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reward for Casimero is Inoue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reward for Casimero is Inoue


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday if WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero retains his crown against England’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto's 36ers fall prey to Hawks, drop to 0-2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto's 36ers fall prey to Hawks, drop to 0-2


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Still without Filipino reinforcement Kai Sotto due to his knee soreness, the 36ers couldn't get it done in their home opener...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Happinets led the hapless Niigata by as much as 22 points.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Word war escalates in PATAFA-Obiena impasse
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Word war escalates in PATAFA-Obiena impasse


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov wants the EJ Obiena issue put to rest, saying he doesn’t have “more time to waste...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lonzo Ball hits clutch triple to lift Bulls over Nets; Spurs stun Warriors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lonzo Ball hits clutch triple to lift Bulls over Nets; Spurs stun Warriors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lonzo Ball hit a dagger three-pointer with 16.9 ticks left in the game to put his Bulls up by five, 110-105.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Javi GDL, Ibaraki fall short of comeback vs Chiba; Parks' Nagoya splits vs Shimane
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Javi GDL, Ibaraki fall short of comeback vs Chiba; Parks' Nagoya splits vs Shimane


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipino imports Javi Gomez de Liaño and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. both absorbed losses in their respective games on Su...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo Z gets back at Aomori Wat's as Juan GDL, Cari&ntilde;o pick up DNPs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo Z gets back at Aomori Wat's as Juan GDL, Cariño pick up DNPs


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After scoring just two points in more than 20 minutes of play in their loss on Saturday, Tokyo Z benched Juan Gomez de Liaño...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan, Ardina surge to get back in hunt on LPGA Q-Series moving day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan, Ardina surge to get back in hunt on LPGA Q-Series moving day


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pagdanganan and Ardina, however, face another daunting challenge as they head back to Falls for the fourth round Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sports-oriented party-list Frontliners, Laguna's Aragones team up in Liliw Christmas drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sports-oriented party-list Frontliners, Laguna's Aragones team up in Liliw Christmas drive


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 500 individuals attended the thanksgiving event of Laguna third district Rep. Sol Aragones supported by former taekwondo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Perfect timing for EASL
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 December 5, 2021 - 12:36pm                              


                                                            
The recent announcement that the East Asia Super League (EASL) has formed an alliance with the PBA, Korean Basketball League, Japan’s B.League, Chinese-Taipei’s P.League+ and a top-level team from Greater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with