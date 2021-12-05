Tokyo Z gets back at Aomori Wat's as Juan GDL, CariÃ±o pick up DNPs

Tokyo Z gets back at Aomori Wat's as Juan GDL, Cariño pick up DNPs

MANILA, Philippines — What was meant to be a showdown between two Filipino imports turned into two DNPs as the Earthfriends Tokyo Z got back at the Aomori Wat's, 83-64, at the Hachinohe City East Gymnasium on Sunday.

After scoring just two points in more than 20 minutes of play in their loss on Saturday, Tokyo Z benched Juan Gomez de Liaño the whole game as they took a wire-to-wire victory against the Wat's.

Aomori's Kemark Cariño, meanwhile, didn't play in both games for the weekend.

Leading the scoring for Tokyo Z as Gomez de Liaño rode the bench was Joshua Crawford who finished with 21 points and 12 boards.

Crawford had no shortage of back up on offense as the rest of Tokyo Z's starters scored at least 11 points each in the dominant victory to move up to 3-16.

The Wat's, meanwhile, fall to the bottom of the B2 standings with a 2-17 slate.

For their part, the San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed a blowout loss anew as Thirdy Ravena sat out another game due to his suspension.

They were swept by the Seahorses Mikawa for the weekend, 98-73.

It was San-En's 8th loss in a row.

Elsewhere, Matt Aquino played sparingly in the Shinshu Brave Warriors' loss against the Utsunomiya Brex, 83-61.

Aquino went scoreless in just 2:57 minutes of action.