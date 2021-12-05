




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Pagdanganan, Ardina surge to get back in hunt on LPGA Q-Series moving day
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 5, 2021 | 2:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pagdanganan, Ardina surge to get back in hunt on LPGA Q-Series moving day
Bianca Pagdanganan Dottie Ardina
AFP / Symetra Tour File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Moving day it was not only for Bianca Pagdanganan, who sizzled with a six-under 66, but also for Dottie Ardina, who fired a 69, in their return stint to the Crossings layout of Magnolia Grove as the gritty Filipina pair stayed in the hunt in the LPGA Q-Series Week 1 in Mobile, Alabama Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



Though her 54-hole 210 aggregate kept her 8 strokes behind new leader Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Pagdanganan’s mastery of the par-72 course at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail more than firmed up her bid not only for a spot in Week 2 of the two-part qualifier at joint 19th overall but also for a coveted LPGA card next season.



The top 70 plus ties in a field of 110 will advance to Week 2 slated Dec. 9-12 at the Highland Oaks’ Highland and Marshwood courses in Dothan, also in Alabama, where the Top 45 plus ties will earn LPGA status for 2022.



Fellow ICTSI-backed Ardina likewise boosted her own drive with a three-under card, also at Crossings, as she crossed over from below the projected first cutoff score to joint 46th with a 214.



Roussin-Bouchard grabbed the overall lead with a 12-under 202 as she fired a brilliant 66 at the tougher par-71 Falls course to gain a one-stroke lead over Hye Jin Choi in the battle for Week 1 honors.



The Korean carded a 68, also at the Falls, for a 203 while Thai Atthaya Thitikul matched Roussin-Bouchard’s five-under card to move to joint third at 204 with Taiwanese Peiyun Chien, who birdied five of the first 11 holes then negated her bogeys on Nos. 12 and 15 with birdies on the 16th and the par-5 closing hole.



Pagdanganan, whose opening 75 at Falls dropped her to a share of 101st Thursday, kept the momentum of her surge at Crossings where she fired an eagle-spiked 69 to jump to a share of 64th Friday. She birdied Nos. 3 and 4, added two more birdies linking both nines then gained strokes on Nos. 13, 16 and 18 to negate a lone bogey miscue on the 14th.



Ardina, who kicked off her campaign with a 73 at Falls then settled for a 72 at Crossings to stay out of the Top 70, shook off a three-bogey, two-birdie game at the front with a pair of back-to-back birdies from Nos. 12 and 16 to revive her hopes for a regular LPGA card after a so-so campaign under conditional status in the season just ended.



The other pre-Q-Series favorites also pressed their respective bids with Japanese Ayaka Furue shooting a 69 at Falls to earn a share of fifth at 205 with Canadian Selena Costabile, who turned in a second straight 69, also at Falls, and young but talented Taiwanese amateur Yu Chiang Hou, who fired a 68 at Falls to tie Pagdanganan and four others at 210.



Hinako Shibuno, who like Ardina hovered below the projected cutoff line after two rounds, fought back with a 66 at Crossings to leapfrog to solo 25th at 211 while Canada’s Alena Sharp submitted a 69 at Crossings to join Ardina and 13 others at 214.



Pagdanganan and Ardina, however, face another daunting challenge as they head back to Falls for the fourth round Sunday.



But with renewed confidence and the proverbial momentum, things are looking up indeed for the Filipina pair seeking to join reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso in next year’s edition of the world’s premier ladies circuit.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reward for Casimero is Inoue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reward for Casimero is Inoue


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday if WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero retains his crown against England’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto's 36ers fall prey to Hawks, drop to 0-2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto's 36ers fall prey to Hawks, drop to 0-2


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Still without Filipino reinforcement Kai Sotto due to his knee soreness, the 36ers couldn't get it done in their home opener...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Happinets led the hapless Niigata by as much as 22 points.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Word war escalates in PATAFA-Obiena impasse
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Word war escalates in PATAFA-Obiena impasse


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov wants the EJ Obiena issue put to rest, saying he doesn’t have “more time to waste...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto-less Adelaide falls to Perth in NBL opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto-less Adelaide falls to Perth in NBL opener


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After going 5-0 in the NBL Blitz, where they took the championship, the 36ers stumbled when it counted as injuries affected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo Z gets back at Aomori Wat's as Juan GDL, Cari&ntilde;o pick up DNPs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo Z gets back at Aomori Wat's as Juan GDL, Cariño pick up DNPs


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 26 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After scoring just two points in more than 20 minutes of play in their loss on Saturday, Tokyo Z benched Juan Gomez de Liaño...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan, Ardina surge to get back in hunt on LPGA Q-Series moving day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan, Ardina surge to get back in hunt on LPGA Q-Series moving day


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pagdanganan and Ardina, however, face another daunting challenge as they head back to Falls for the fourth round Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lonzo Ball hits clutch triple to lift Bulls over Nets; Spurs stun Warriors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lonzo Ball hits clutch triple to lift Bulls over Nets; Spurs stun Warriors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lonzo Ball hit a dagger three-pointer with 16.9 ticks left in the game to put his Bulls up by five, 110-105.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sports-oriented party-list Frontliners, Laguna's Aragones team up in Liliw Christmas drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sports-oriented party-list Frontliners, Laguna's Aragones team up in Liliw Christmas drive


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 500 individuals attended the thanksgiving event of Laguna third district Rep. Sol Aragones supported by former taekwondo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Perfect timing for EASL
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 December 5, 2021 - 12:36pm                              


                                                            
The recent announcement that the East Asia Super League (EASL) has formed an alliance with the PBA, Korean Basketball League, Japan’s B.League, Chinese-Taipei’s P.League+ and a top-level team from Greater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with