Lonzo Ball hits clutch triple to lift Bulls over Nets; Spurs stun Warriors
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 5, 2021 | 2:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Chicago Bulls outlasted the Brooklyn Nets in the battle of Eastern Conference contenders, 111-107, in Barclays Center on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



After trailing for much of the first three quarters, the Bulls, led by DeMar Derozan, went on a surge in the fourth salvo to turn the script on the home team.



Lonzo Ball hit a dagger three-pointer with 16.9 ticks left in the game to put his Bulls up by five, 110-105.



While Kevin Durant quickly trimmed the lead back to three with a dunk in the next possession, a split at the line from Ayo Dosunmu late was enough put the game out of reach.



Zach LaVine and DeRozan were the go-to players on offense with 31 and 29 points, respectively.



The Nets, for their part, were led by Durant's double-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in the losing effort.



Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs eked out a 112-107 upset over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.



Unpetrubed by the Warriors' big win over the Phoenix Suns Friday (Saturday, Manila time), the Spurs went out guns blazing against Stephen Curry and Golden State.



A big first quarter surge that had them up big after the first 12 minutes, 36-21, proved enough as it helped them survive Golden State's late rally in the fourth quarter.



Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, and Lonnie Walker IV all scored more than 20 points to pace the Spurs in the road win.



White also hit a three-pointer to put the Spurs up, 107-106, with 1:43 ticks left in the game.



The Spurs thus won their fourth straight game.



In the other games, the Denver Nuggets climbed back to .500 with a 113-99 win over the New York Knicks in MSG.



Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with 32 points, 11 boards, and five assists.



The Milwaukee Bucks, for their part, blasted the Miami Heat, 124-102.



The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, continue to flourish sans Ja Morant with a 97-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks.



Desmond Bane fell one rebound short of the double-double with 29 points, nine boards in the win.



The Boston Celtics drubbed the Portland Trailblazers, 145-117, while the Sacramento Kings squeaked past the LA Clippers, 104-99, in the last game of the day.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
